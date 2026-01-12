Jets Insider Raises Eyebrows With Breece Hall Theory

The 2025 season is over for the New York Jets, but the fallout isn't.

The offseason is very young for New York. It hasn't even really gotten into full swing yet with the playoffs still ongoing. Over the next few months, a lot of the noise around the franchise will be about which players the team should bring in. That includes the NFL Draft, free agency, and maybe even the trade market. Clearly, the Jets have room to grow and there will be opportunities to do so throughout the offseason.

Before all of that begins, let's take a look backward. As the season wrapped up, the Jets announced their team awards. One that stood out was Isaiah Williams winning the 2025 Curtis Martin Team MVP. Williams was dynamic on special teams and was solid down the stretch in the passing game, but there's an argument that Breece Hall had a more impactful year. Now, this a team award voted on by the team. If they felt that Williams was the Most Valuable Player, that's all that matters.

The Jets RB had a big season

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But ESPN's Rich Cimini spoke about the award on the “Flight Deck” podcast and made it sound like there could've been more going on behind the scenes.

"I think Hall should have got it. Why didn’t he? That is very interesting," Cimini said. "Even Aaron Glenn admitted that there was some internal surprise that Williams got it. Here is my theory on it. I think Hall may have upset some teammates toward the end of the year in the next-to-last game. He checked out of the game with a knee injury. I think that might have upset some teammates that he tapped out of that game...

"Of course, he didn’t play in the Buffalo game. He practiced that week; he certainly practiced enough to be able to play in the game, but did not play in the finale. I think, and I’m connecting dots here that may have had some impact on the voting...Certainly, if you looked at it, he rushed for over 1,000 yards. (He) was the first guy to do that since 2015 on a team just devoid of individual standouts. Hall should have gotten it, (but) he didn’t, and I think there is more behind the scenes than we know."

From that perspective, it makes more sense. But at the end of the day, this is now in the past. If there is something going on behind the scenes, hopefully the two sides work through it because Hall is a pending free agent. The team has been clear about how much they like the running back. Hopefully, potential drama doesn't impact him returning.

