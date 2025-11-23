Jets Insider Gives Update On Breece Hall's Future In New York
The New York Jets traded away two superstars ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline in Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. But, they weren't the only New York stars at the heart of heavy trade rumors.
In fact, Gardner wasn't a rumored trade candidate at all as the deadline approached. The other star who seemingly had a chance to go was running back Breece Hall. But, New York opted to hold onto the 24-year-old back. It sounds like there's interest in continuing the partnership beyond the 2025 season as well. In a column for ESPN, Rich Cimini said "by all indications" the Jets want to keep Hall beyond the 2025 season.
Will the Jets find a way to keep Breece Hall?
"Pending free agent to watch: Breece Hall, RB. By all indications, the Jets want to keep him after he drew heavy interest at the trade deadline," Cimini wrote. "Hall, averaging a career-high 95 scrimmage yards per game, has proven his value to the team. As always, it will come down to the money. Hall could be looking for a deal around $10 to $12 million per year. The franchise tag projects at $14 million."
This is important because of the fact that Hall is scheduled to enter free agency after the season. The Jets have tools at their disposal to keep him around. First and foremost, they could offer a long-term deal that works for both sides.
That's not all, though. The Jets could use the franchise tag to keep him around as well.
It absolutely would make sense to keep Hall in 2026 and beyond. The reason why is that the Jets seemingly need to bring in someone new at quarterback, having a dynamic running back out of the backfield, an improved offensive line, a No. 1 receiver in Garrett Wilson, and a promising tight end in Mason Taylor should be enough to ease a new quarterback in.
So far this season, Hall has played 10 games and has 722 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 24 catches, 226 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.
