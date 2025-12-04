Tyrod Taylor Drops Headline-Grabbing Quote On Jets Future

The New York Jets’ quarterback situation is uncertain beyond the 2025 season, to say the least.

Justin Fields is under contract for the 2026 season after signing a two-year, $40 million deal. New York benched him, though, in favor of Tyrod Taylor ahead of the Week 12 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Fields is guaranteed $10 million in 2026, but after being benched, will the Jets bring him back?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Taylor is 1-1 since the decision was made to install him permanently as the team’s starting quarterback. His overall record this season is 1-2, including a loss earlier in the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 36-year-old veteran has been exactly what you'd expect since taking over as the starter. He's given the Jets a chance to win games. His future is up in the air as well, though. Taylor will be a free agent after the season.

The Jets have questions at quarterback beyond this season

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) reacts after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 15-year veteran was asked about his future on Wednesday and made it clear that he's not thinking about it yet.

"In the moment, man -- tomorrow's not born, yesterday's dead," Taylor said.

That's a pretty smooth quote right there by Taylor. He's seen a bit of everything throughout his NFL career. He's been a starter, a backup, a Pro Bowler, and has been a part of a Super Bowl-winning team. He's spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, New York Giants, and the Jets.

If he continues his career after the 2026 season, it arguably would make sense to retain him. New York has long-term questions at quarterback. It would be nice to draft a guy high, but the Jets currently are projected to land the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which likely would be too low to land the top prospects, like Fernando Mendoza of Indiana.

Taylor didn't give any indication of his future plans, but the Jets should see if he's interested in a return.

More NFL: Jets Lose 2 Defenders Before AFC East Dolphins Showdown