Jets Insider Rules Out 10-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback

The New York Jets' quarterback search is on and will feature one less rookie option as the offseason kicks off.

That is, of course, because Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who was viewed as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft class, announced on Wednesday that he's returning to school for another year.

For the Jets, this arguably gives them more flexibility because they don't have to be married to the idea of taking a quarterback at No. 2 simply because it was the expectation around the league. Instead, the Jets can add other pieces early and see which signal-caller becomes available to take a flyer on after the No. 2 pick.

The Jets should leave their options open

No matter what happens in the draft, the Jets need a veteran option as well with Tyrod Taylor going to free agency and Justin Fields seemingly unlikely to return. Taylor could always be an option, but he's injury-prone. The Jets are likely going to need a veteran to play a chunk of the games next year and after the way things went down the stretch, it may be worthwhile to look elsewhere. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt dove into the potential quarterbacks on the board and in the process quickly ruled out one quarterback: Russell Wilson.

"Some quarterbacks who could break free as cap casualties include Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith," Rosenblatt wrote. "Two quarterbacks who almost certainly will be traded or cut include Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa. Others who could be available in trades without a guaranteed path to starting on their current roster: Mac Jones, Jacoby Brissett, Jameis Winston, Tanner McKee, Davis Mills, Spencer Rattler and Anthony Richardson.

"So who makes the most sense for the Jets? The Colts are likely to re-sign or franchise-tag Jones. Wilson won’t be a Jet. Wentz, Pickett, Huntley, and Browning aren’t serious options as starting quarterbacks, and it feels unlikely Flacco would come back at this point either."

Wilson would be an intriguing option to pair with a rookie, like he was with Jaxson Dart in 2025. He's a 10-time Pro Bowler and showed he could still play before the New York Giants turned to Dart, including a 450-yard explosion against the Dallas Cowboys early in the 2025 season.

He's going to be a free agent this offseason, already is in the area after playing for the Giants, and has done a bit of everything in the National Football League. Unfortunately, he doesn't sound likely, per Rosenblatt. If that changes, the Jets should be all over him.

