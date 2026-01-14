Jets Predicted To Add QB To Roster Before 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets need to add a quarterback more than any team in the league.

They took a chance on Justin Fields, and it didn't pay off. As a result, it seems like the Jets are going to cut ties with Fields at the end of the year, while veteran signal caller Tyrod Taylor could leave, too.

As a result, the Jets could be looking for an additional quarterback or two this offseason. They're expected to select one with their first round or second round pick, but they could also look to sign a veteran in free agency.

SNY's Lucas Hutcherson recently predicted the Jets would add a veteran quarterback before the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jets could add a veteran quarterback before the NFL Draft

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"The Jets obviously need a quarterback, but even if they draft one of the top prospects, Glenn may be reluctant to have a rookie starter who may need to grow on the job," Hutcherson wrote. "If the Jets aren’t more competitive in Glenn’s second season, owner Woody Johnson might not let him stick around for a third season.

"Expect the Jets to exhaust every possible veteran option to ensure they have someone competent they can lean on, who can ideally also be a mentor for any rookie they select. The fact that the Jets had recent failures with a blockbuster trade for a star and a mid-level deal for a fringe starter shouldn’t deter them from making a similar move here -- even if it’s just as a bridge."

With Dante Moore being the expected selection with the No. 2 pick, the Jets would be smart to land a veteran like Taylor or Kirk Cousins, assuming he's going to be released, to bridge the gap to Moore.

Moore's likely not ready for a starting role in the NFL. He could benefit from sitting behind a seasoned veteran for a year or two.

If the Falcons cut ties with Cousins, he could be signed with the idea that he's going to mentor Moore for a year before handing the keys to the team over to the younger signal caller down the road.

