Jets Lose 2 Defenders Before AFC East Dolphins Showdown

The New York Jets will try to carry the momentum from their Week 13 win over the Atlanta Falcons into a Week 14 AFC East clash against the Miami Dolphins.

New York will welcome the Dolphins to town and attempt to get revenge after a disappointing Week 4 27-21 loss. The Jets aren't going to be at full strength for the matchup, though. On Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced injury updates, including the fact that cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball will be out.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Jets won't be at full strength against the Dolphins

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30), cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (23) and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (29) celebrates the game win at the end of the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"So, (Marcelino McCrary-Ball) and Brownlee, they will be out this week," Glenn shared while speaking to the media. "Alright, so Lino has a hamstring (injury). Brownlee has a hip (injury). They will be out. (Tony Adams) and (Harrison Phillips) they won't practice today, right. But they'll be good as the week progresses. Obviously, Harrison is getting a rest day. T.A. had a groin (injury) but he'll be just fine. (Qwan'tez Stiggers) is going through the concussion protocol. I think he'll be just fine when it comes to that and then (Jermaine Johnson II) and (Will McDonald IV) will be limited, but they'll be practicing. "

Brownlee is someone to watch moving forward. He practiced throughout the week last week and then popped up on the team's final injury report of the week on Friday and missed the contest against Atlanta with a hip injury. We've seen guys, like Phillips and McDonald, miss practice or be limited in practice on Wednesdays in recent weeks and be ready to roll on Sundays. That's why there shouldn't be concern with Phillips, McDonald, or Johnson at this time.

McCrary-Ball missed most of the season, but was able to return for the last two games. It's unfortunate for him that he's back on the shelf now. He's only been able to play in five of the Jets' 12 games so far.

The Jets have been bitten by the injury bug left and right all season to this point. Glenn's updates on Wednesday are just another example.

More NFL: Jets Projected To Add Next Star WR In 2026 NFL Draft