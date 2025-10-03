Week 5 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Jets' Justin Fields Vs. Cowboys
The New York Jets went into Week 4 with high hopes. After beginning the season 0-3 with losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Jets matched up against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.
It was a very winnable game, but the Jets still found a way to come up short, despite having an advantage on offense. Justin Fields looked really good at points in his first game back from a concussion. Fields threw for 226 yards and a touchdown while running for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Heading into Week 5, the Jets have another winnable game on the schedule against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has been good this year, but their defense is flawed and their offense is injured. The Jets will need a big game from the offense if they want to steal this game from Dallas, but it's certainly within reach.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently urged fantasy football managers to start Fields in Week 5 as he matches up against the Cowboys.
Justin Fields is a must-start option for Week 5 fantasy football
"Fields is quietly seventh in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks, thanks mostly to the yardage he picks up on the ground," Davenport wrote. "The Dallas defense is making every opposing quarterback look like Dan Marino this year—no team is allowing more fantasy points to the quarterback position."
Fields should be a staple in fantasy football lineups this season. He's one of the higher potential options in the league because of his legs. At any point in time, Fields could break out for a massive touchdown run, as he's done multiple times throughout his NFL career. There's no spot on the field where the Jets are backed up because of their star quarterback's legs.
But Fields has also created quite the connection with wide receiver Garrett Wilson. This duo dates back to the college days at Ohio State, but their connection might be better now than it's ever been.
The Cowboys defense opens up the field for the Jets quarterback, too. This defense, especially without Micah Parsons, doesn't have much of a chance to limit Fields, specifically on the ground. The Cowboys and Jets Week 5 game will likely be a bit of shootout.
