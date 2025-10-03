Jets Could Replace Justin Fields With Breakout QB Prospect
The New York Jets took a leap of faith by trusting Justin Fields to be their quarterback over Aaron Rodgers. Looking at the standings after four weeks, it would seem as though the Jets made a bad decision. But Fields hasn't looked bad, when healthy.
There's a lot of time left for Fields to prove himself before the season ends, but there are still members of the media who want him off the roster at the end of the year.
FanSided's Justin Carter recently suggested the Jets could look to move on from Fields and draft Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Jets could make sense as fit for Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer
"It's unfortunate for the Sooners that quarterback John Mateer is currently sidelined with a hand injury, because he looked like the Heisman favorite for a bit there," Carter wrote. "The former Washington State quarterback is an athletic marvel, someone who can escape the pocket and make big things happen. He also has a very strong arm that can make any throw.
"So, why is he only being considered an option as a trade-down candidate rather than one at the top of the draft? Well, he can be a bit erratic as a passer, and he needs to rein in some things to improve his accuracy. The upside is there, but Mateer also feels like the kind of quarterback who is far, far from bust-proof. Considering the Jets' history with first-round quarterbacks, I'd only want Mateer if I trade down for him and get some other assets."
Value wise, Mateer is very similar to Jaxson Dart a year ago. It would seem like a reach to take him in the top three, five or even 10, but if the Jets can trade down in the first or use their second-round pick to trade back up, drafting Mateer in the 20 to 30 range would be perfect.
He's a very raw quarterback prospect, much like Fields, but Mateer's arm talent potential might be even better. At his best, he delivers strong throws to tight windows, but he can fall into some bad habits.
Mateer looked good last year but was off to an even better start with Oklahoma before suffering his injury.
The Jets could make sense as a fit, but it would only make sense if Fields' production fell off a cliff.
