Kirk Cousins Stands Out Among Jets 'Likeliest' QB Targets

The offseason is still very young, but the quarterback chatter around the New York Jets is already starting to pick up some steam.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone seeing as the quarterback position is the most important on the field and the Jets clearly need an answer. The chatter picked up on Wednesday because of the fact that Oregon quarterback Dante Moore opted to return to college rather than declare for the National Football League Draft. He was widely seen as the second-best quarterback available for the 2026 draft and with the Jets holding the No. 2 pick, he was a logical option. At the very least, the Jets would have had to consider him with the pick, even if they didn't end up taking him.

Now, the option is off the table entirely. Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared a column in response on Wednesday discussing various options for the team now. Rosenblatt called Kirk Cousins one of the "likeliest" targets for the franchise.

The Jets should pursue Kirk Cousins

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Some quarterbacks who could break free as cap casualties include Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith. Two quarterbacks who almost certainly will be traded or cut include Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa...Cousins feels like the likeliest target of the bunch, though the 37-year-old is not the player he once was — even if he played well during the Falcons’ season-ending five-game winning streak. (Mac Jones) is an intriguing option after an impressive run in San Francisco this season, but a trade likely won’t come cheap and the Jets aren’t coached by Kyle Shanahan (Jones struggled as the starter with the Patriots)."

Cousins would be an intriguing option and has had a past connection to the Jets, although he ultimately chose against coming to town.

With that being said, let's dive into the current state of the quarterback room and why Cousins makes sense:

Current State

The Jets have decisions to make and a need for at least one and potentially two quarterbacks this offseason. New York had Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields, and Brady Cook in 2025. Taylor is now a free agent and both Fields and Cook are under contract for 2026. Fields is guaranteed $10 million, but it appears to be unlikely to return. If he does, it would be surprising to see him in a starting role after being benched in 2025. Cook has a cap hit just over $1 million and is worth keeping as a project, but shouldn't be considered as more than a No. 3 quarterback.

Kirk Cousins As A Fit

The Jets pursued Cousins in free agency previously, but he chose the Minnesota Vikings at the time. If the Atlanta Falcons let him go he would be among the very best short-term options. At 37 years old he played in 10 games for the Falcons, including eight starts in 2025. He went 5-3 as the starter and tallied 1,721 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. With Cousins, the Jets would not be getting a superstar, game-changing talent any longer at 37 years old. But he's a high-end pocket passer and would at least get this passing offense going. With Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, and Adonai Mitchell to throw to, Cousins could put up some numbers. Especially if the Jets retain Breece Hall and hopefully add another receiver as well. With Moore off the market, there may not be a better bridge option.

