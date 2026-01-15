Jets Predicted To Draft Star LB Instead Of QB After Dante Moore News

The New York Jets need a quarterback as desperately as any team in the league right now. They whiffed on the Justin Fields experiment, which means they'll likely cut ties with the young quarterback this offseason.

As a result, it seemed like the Jets were going to use the No. 2 overall pick in the draft to select a quarterback. Fernando Mendoza is expected to go to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1. Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was expected to go to the Jets at pick No. 2, but Moore recently announced the shocking decision that he would be heading back to school for another year.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft and predicted the Jets would use the No. 2 overall pick to draft Ohio State Buckeyes edge rusher Arvell Reese after Moore's decision to stay in college.

Arvell Reese is seemingly the best pick for the Jets at No. 2

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"With Dante Moore returning to Oregon for the 2026 season, the No. 2 pick looks as wide open as I can remember," Brugler wrote. "Though it’s disappointing for the Jets that Moore isn’t on the board, it gives them an opportunity to select whomever they see as the best non-quarterback in the class — and Reese is a prime candidate. He played a hybrid role for the Buckeyes last season, mostly spying and setting the edge, but he was disruptive when allowed to use his speed and violence as a pass rusher."

Reese has the potential to be the best player in the draft, regardless of position. He's a physical speciman with incredible game strength and game speed.

The NFL Combine will likely boost his stock even more.

Reese has the ability to play coverage and quarterback spy. He exceled in the role at Ohio State this season. But Reese's value lies in his ability to rush the passer. He's going to be a very raw pass rushing talent at the next level, but the Jets have the time and patience to give him a chance to grow and develop in the NFL.

More NFL: 3 QB Options For Jets After Surprising Dante Moore Decision