Amon-Ra St. Brown: I've 'Never' Seen That Many People in My Life
Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown has played football in front of large crowds on many occasions.
But standing in front of 275,000 in Downtown Detroit, a record crowd for the NFL Draft, was a completely different experience for the talented wideout.
At the start of the draft, the festivities kicked off with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introducing popular members of the Lions' roster and popular Detroit rapper Eminem.
"It was awesome. Before we walked out, it was me, Jared (Goff), Aidan (Hutchinson), Eminem -- actually got a selfie with him, which was pretty cool," said St. Brown. "Calvin (Johnson), Barry, (Sanders), the commissioner, all in one line just talking about ball and whatever we wanted to for like 10 to 15 minutes, until we got to go out. So, they went out first. Obviously Eminem, you know he's a pro and got the crowd hyped up.
"I didn't know, I knew there was a lot of people there, but I didn't know how many like looking at it from in-person. I'm walking out, I'm like, 'Damn, I've never seen this many people in my life.' I play football games. I've been in front of 100,000 people, whatever, 90,000. But, there was like, I was telling someone earlier, 'It's like I was Travis Scott concert,' St. Brown continued. I was looking up to look away. It was crazy. But there were so many people. It was awesome to see the fans, the city all coming together. I just feel like everything's happening all at once at the right time for this city, for the fans. It's just, amazing to be a part of it."
Following through on promise to start Jared Goff chant
Detroit's fanbase has been appreciative of Jared Goff and his teammates for winning two playoff games this past season.
The plan was clearly to take advantage of the "sea of blue" and to have the popular "Jared Goff" chant be heard across the country.
Despite facing obstacles, Detroit's highest-paid wideout was not going to be deterred from starting the chant.
"I told him (Jared Goff) before. First of all, I thought we were going to speak because I saw Travis Kelce last year. I was like, 'Oh, they all got on the mic, so I was expecting to get on the mic. I asked the lady, I said, 'Are we going to speak?' Oh no, you guys aren't speaking. I said, 'Oh no, I gotta do a chant for Jared. I told him I'm doing it.' So, I get up there and I tell the commissioner before we go, I said, 'I gotta say something on the mic.' He said go ahead and was cool about it," St. Brown explained. "And so I kind of started off. If I wasn't saying anything, nobody was saying anything. I went out there and said what I did. Then, I had the Jared Goff chant. And then Jared went up there and then everyone had to go. We made Calvin go. We made Barry go. That's kind of how the whole thing went down."
Not a fan of Caleb Williams two days a year
With the No. 1 overall pick playing in a division that is expected to be hotly contested, the trash-talking has already started.
At a pre-draft event this week, Caleb Williams shared how he recently dominated St. Brown in bowling.
For St. Brown, it is not about getting revenge at the bowling alley. It's about winning games on Sunday.
"He lives like five minutes from the bowling alley. I don't go bowling often. He prolly goes like every two weeks, bowling. I can tell from his form and everything like, 'Yeah, you bowl a lot.' I don't bowl. But now, we probably won't get a bowling rematch. I said, 'See me on the field. I'd rather do that.' We'll see him twice a year. I'm a fan 363 days out of the year, except for those two days. Good dude. Great, dude. I'm excited for him. Happy for his family. But like I said, those two days, I'm not a fan of him."