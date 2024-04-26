New CB Terrion Arnold Fits Lions 'Like a Glove'
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has established a culture that isn't a fit for every player in the NFL.
The Lions have stuck to their thorough player evaluation process throughout Holmes' four-year tenure. They've become known for dissecting potential additions to decide whether or not each is a fit for their selfless, team-oriented culture.
As a result, Holmes was adamant during the pre-draft process that the Lions would only trade up from their 29th overall pick if the player they were going to acquire fit that mold.
This is a ringing endorsement for Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, whom the Lions moved up five spots to acquire in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday. In Arnold, Detroit is getting a cultural fit who brings a fearless, physical mindset to the secondary.
“That’s not an issue. That’s not an issue," Holmes said of Arnold's physicality. "He’ll get in your face, he’s got a challenge mentality. He will tackle. He’s got the right mindset that we’re looking for. He fits us like a glove, he fits us to a 'T,' exactly how we want to play. We couldn’t be more thrilled. You guys know, when guys don’t play hard, when guys aren’t physical, it’s hard to play here when guys aren’t wired that way. He’s one of those kids that is wired that way.”
Arnold brings elite production at the highest level of college football. As a defensive back for renowned coach Nick Saban, he led the conference in interceptions with five last season, and also had 12 passes defensed.
The cornerback has the confidence to be a big-time player right away. The Lions added two starting-caliber cornerbacks already this offseason, but their culture of competition will allow him to compete for a spot right away.
“I’m ready. Whatever it is, it’s an opportunity to win Defensive Rookie of The Year," Arnold said. "You come in, I would say, everybody knows as far as you’re a rookie, teams are gonna try you. It’s a great oppportunity to go out there and just establish myself and show the fans that I really am a crowd favorite. You sit up there and you talk, you better back it up.”
More than the production, though, he appears to have the mindset that the Lions covet. Playing cornerback lends itself to allowing big plays, so being able to turn the page quickly is important.
Arnold, the Lions believe, has that in his DNA.
"Oh, man, he's a corner," said cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend. "That's one you've got to have -- you've got to have confidence, you've gotta be borderline cocky, but you've got to be humble at the same time. He is a kid that has confidence, but having that confidence, he understands that he has to work. That's the one thing I felt when I talked to him."
Arnold was a popular figure throughout his time at Alabama. With Saban's expertise being in the secondary, it is notoriously difficult for players to establish themselves and earn playing time for Alabama.
However, Arnold was able to assert his abilities and earn playing time in his sophomore campaign. The cornerback became a top option lining up against the opposing teams' top wide receivers.
Saban gave his stamp of approval while covering the draft for ABC on Thursday, explaining that Arnold is held in high regard by those around the program.
“He’s a special guy. He’s got a great personality, everybody loves him," Saban said. "He started the whole, ‘LANK’ thing, 'Let all naysayers know.' He sort of followed and really committed himself to being the best player he could be, being a leader on the team. This guy’s (Saban's wife) Miss Terry’s favorite. He comes to our house and plays rummy. He sits right beside me in the meeting, the defensive meeting, every day.”