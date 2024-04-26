Lions Fans React to Bears Selecting Rome Odunze, Express Concern
The NFC North is shaping up to be one of the toughest divisions in all of football.
After the Detroit Lions won their first division title in 30 years, the Chicago Bears, who finished in last place with a 7-10 record, have used their first two selections in the 2024 NFL Draft on offensive players.
With the No. 9 overall pick, the Bears selected Washington Huskies wideout Rome Odunze. This came after they used the top pick on quarterback Caleb Williams.
According to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, "A team captain with good size and elite ball skills, Odunze consistently dominated his competition. While most receivers look to open separation windows with speed or route running, Odunze seems to relish jump balls and contested catches. He shines in all aspects of ball skills, including positioning, body control, hand strength, timing and mid-air adjustments. He has a tendency to cruise through routes rather than working with attention to detail and pacing."
Many pundits are projecting Odunze will shine early in his career, due to his ability to create mismatches and win contested battles.
"He was a decorated high school sprinter, so speed should not be an issue in the pros," Zierlein explained. "He’s a high-volume target on the next level that play-callers can utilize to mismatch finesse cornerbacks. Elite ball skills are often the secret sauce for top NFL receivers, so it should not surprise if Odunze is a Day 1 starter who becomes a top-flight WR1."
Supporters took to social media to share a slight level of concern due to the former Huskies big-play capabilities and Detroit's struggles in the secondary.
One supporter posted, "I think Caleb busts but even if he does, bears have a plethora of very good WRs. Lions struggle badly in the secondary. Yes, I’m a bit concerned."
Here is a sample of the reactions from Lions' fans regarding the moves made by a division rival.