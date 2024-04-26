What They're Saying: Pundits Applaud Lions' Pick of Terrion Arnold
The Detroit Lions traded up to the No. 24 overall pick to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The pick is viewed as a hit for the Lions, which added many analysts' top cornerback in the second half of the first round. They traded up five spots to do so, sacrificing their only third-round pick in the process.
Still, despite the cost, many believe Arnold will be capable of playing a big role for the Lions in the immediate future.
Here is a sample of the national reaction to the Lions selecting Arnold on Thursday.
“I think he’s the best corner in the Draft, fluid and smooth. Reminds me a lot of Jaylon Johnson, the testing numbers were very similar. Jaylon Johnson just got $20 million a year during this offseason. Press-man, here he is working against (Georgia wide receiver Ladd) McConkey. You see a lot of big-time wideouts when you’re playing in the SEC. Fluid and smooth. I asked him about this particular interception (against Kentucky), said he picked up a tip from watching tape during the week. That’s why he was able to undercut that ball, drive on it and pick it off. Very physical, shows up in coverage, as well as against the run when he’s a forced defender. Some of these guys pick and choose, they’re buffet tacklers. Not Terrion Arnold. He wants to get in the action every single time. Very physical, very aggressive. Energy giver. Big, big energy coming to Detroit from this guy.”
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports/NFL Network
“You can’t get on the field for Nick Saban in the secondary, which was his M.O. as kind of a secondary coach for them, unless you give that type of effort and you give that type of energy and you make tackles and you’re physical. He led the SEC in interceptions. He’s got ball production, he’s got energy. I love this player.”
"This is a perfect fit for Detroit, as Arnold is a clean playmaker and technician who checks off all the boxes. The Lions are upping the ante on the back end when it comes to football IQ by adding another Nick Saban defender one year after drafting Brian Branch."
"He is a kid with ball skills and he's got toughness. Sometimes he plays a little too physical, if you can believe it, and that will result in some penalties. I thought he got less handsy, less grabby. He controlled it this year, the emotion of being overly aggressive, and he showed NFL ability big time, game in and game out. Ole Miss game, eight tackles, couple pass breakups and a pick. Kentucky game, he was outstanding, Auburn game he had two interceptions. Twelve pass breakups, five picks on the year. Tied for the SEC lead with 17 passes defensed.
Six feet, he did run 4.5 but he verticals 37 (inches) . Got some length, he's their fourth-leading tackler and he brings versatility. He can play inside, he can play outside and he'll tackle. That's the underrated part of cornerbacks in the NFL. I am sick and tired of seeing cornerbacks olé and play with 10 guys. Terrion Arnold's one of the tougher cornerbacks to come along. The 4.5 speed, with the length he has, should not be that much of a concern."
"The Lions needed some corner help, so it makes sense to make a move to get one. Arnold gives them another Alabama secondary player to go with Brian Branch, another player with versatility."
Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman, The Athletic
"The hometown fans were concerned that the Lions might trade out of the first round. But as the corners started falling Thursday night, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell couldn’t help but pick up the phone. Detroit moved up five spots, sending Nos. 29 and 73 to Dallas for No. 24 and a 2025 seventh-round pick, and filled a big need.
Like the Eagles, the Lions landed outstanding value in the 20s — Arnold and Mitchell were pretty clearly the top two corners in this draft. For Detroit, this is also a perfect fit for the team’s established culture. Arnold is a confident corner who plays with swag, loves to work, loves tough coaching and loves to win. Arnold will reunite with former Alabama teammate Brian Branch in a new-look Detroit secondary. Another great value pick."
Bill Belichick, ESPN (Pat McAfee Show)
"He's a good kid, he's a good teammate. I think he'll fit in well in coach Campbell and coach Glenn's culture. Just really needs to work on more consistency with his fundamentals. This is a nice play right here with the coverage, but then he loses it at the end. This happens to him, where he gets back-shouldered. This is twice in the Vanderbilt game, where he's a little too high on the receiver and doesn't react quick enough. So, good talent, good guy to work with. He'll develop under coach Glenn's coaching. Consistency."
"Detroit trades up to acquire the 14th-ranked player on PFF big board in Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, who is an alpha presence in the secondary who plays with a fearless mentality. He led all SEC cornerbacks in interceptions and pass breakups in 2023. He also led the conference with a 90.6 PFF run-defense grade. Detroit has officially overhauled their cornerback room with the additions of Arnold, Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson."