'He Loses Focus': Bill Belichick Critiques Terrion Arnold
The Detroit Lions have made a committment to upgrade their secondary.
After trading up to select cornerback Terrion Arnold, Detroit's secondary will look vastly different when the 2024 NFL season is set to begin.
Following Arnold's selection, which was cheered by supporters who attended the draft in-person, former NFL head coach Bill Belichick provided his scouting report with Pat McAfee.
One of the most successful coaches in league history explained what he liked about the former Crimson Tide cornerback's game, and things he saw on film that must be corrected.
"Terrion's a tough kid. He's a good tackler. You can see right here in the open field. That's a nice job breaking down, wrapping up on the tackle. He's obviously been well coached by Coach (Nick) Saban," Belichick explained. "So, this is a big play, the final play of the game there. Up by four points against Texas A&M. And here he is really making the play of the game breaking up this pass there on the goal line to preserve the victory."
The former Patriots coach highlighted plays where the opposing receiver had far too much separation, something Belichick noted Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn needs to correct.
"There's some plays where he just kind of, I don't know, loses his concentration. There's just too much separation here on this route. And that happens to him a number of times. I'm sure Coach Glenn will get that straightened out. But, he's got talent. He just, at times, just like I said here, he loses focus, gets out of position and missed a tackle and and gives up a big play to Texas.
"So, I think this is just a consistency thing. There's enough talent there. He's a good kid. He's a good teammate. I think he'll fit in well in Coach Campbell and Coach Glenn's culture. He just really needs to work on more consistency with his fundamentals. This is a nice play right here on the coverage, but then he kind of loses it at the end. And this happens to him where he gets back shouldered a couple of times throughout the season. This is twice in the in the Vanderbilt game -- a little too high on the receiver and doesn't react quick enough."
Arnold's former coach, who also provided draft analysis following his departure from Alabama, indicated Detroit's first round pick has all the tools to develop into a solid cornerback.
“Terrion has all the tools to be a really good corner,” Saban said. “He can play man-to-man, he can play the ball in the deep part of the field and he’s a good tackler. He’s aggressive, he can play in the slot. I think he can also play nickel. He can play press and closer to the line. He’s a good tackler. So all the critical factors for a DB, he’s really good at.”