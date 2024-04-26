What Detroit Lions Are Getting in CB Terrion Arnold
The Detroit Lions traded up to secure their cornerback of the future in Alabama's Terrion Arnold Thursday.
Moving up five spots, the Lions made a swap with the Dallas Cowboys to ensure that they would land one of the top cornerbacks in this year's class. It was a shrewd move by Lions general manager Brad Holmes.
"The good thing about those other buildings, I don't know much about, but when you saw his name still close enough to get up, it's exciting," said cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend. "For us to get him is, really, a good move for our team, a good move for the room, the competition in the room. It's exciting."
Christopher Walsh covers Alabama football for Bama Central. He answered five questions regarding what the Lions are getting in Arnold.
1.) What are Lions getting in Terrion Arnold?
Walsh: Terrific cornerback and team leader. Guy with an outstanding attitude and gets the big picture. If you would have told me last year that Arnold would be a first-round selection, I would have said "no way." He just switched over from safety to cornerback, and is only going to get better.
2.) Nick Saban raved about him on the draft broadcast. What did he bring to the Alabama Crimson Tide defense?
Walsh: I've seen Saban's wife get close to players, but nothing like she did with Arnold. The guy is a sponge when it comes to learning, and you factor in all his physical tools and he's a standout player on many different levels. There aren't too players who got more out of their time at Alabama during the Saban era.
3.) Will he succeed playing press man coverage in the NFL?
Walsh: Yes. Being a former safety, he's going to be able to be physical at the line and take a lot of receivers right out of the play. He can play the outside, though. Alabama plays a lot of man coverage on the outside, and he held up just fine in the SEC last season.
4.) How soon do you think he will be a starter in the NFL?
Walsh: Very quickly. Having Brian Branch around is only going to help him as well.
5.) What is the origin of 'LANK' and how did it galvanize the team?
Walsh: "Let All Naysayers Know." It was Arnold and his best friend, Jalen Milroe, who went into last season up to his eyeballs in a quarterback competition. Teammates say both came up with it and ran with it. There was a lot of doubt in Tuscaloosa at the start of last season, especially after losing to Texas. And look where they eventually ended up.