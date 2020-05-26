3 Backup Quarterbacks the Lions Should Have Targeted

Before 2019, the backup quarterback position was not a need by any means in Detroit.

Franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford was in the prime of his career, and did not miss any games from 2011-18.

That impressive stretch of longevity finally came to a crashing halt, as Stafford was forced to miss eight games last season due to a back ailment.

This put the Lions in a position they weren’t familiar with.

Jeff Driskel and David Blough saw snaps at the backup position while Stafford was on the mend. Neither, however, showed any signs of major potential.

While Stafford says he is 100 percent healthy and ready to go for the 2020 season, Lions general manager Bob Quinn still had to address the backup position in case the veteran quarterback went down again.

Quinn filled the role with former Bears backup Chase Daniel.

The verdict is still out regarding whether the move will pay off.

Here are three backup quarterbacks that could have been considered to backup Stafford.

1.) Trevor Siemian

Siemian is by no means a dominant quarterback. However, he is still on the market, and would have been a much cheaper option than Daniel.

Siemian threw for over 3,400 yards in 2016, with 18 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions with the Denver Broncos -- all of these numbers being career-highs for the 28-year-old.

Nothing flashy here with Siemian. But, as for a backup QB, he would have been a solid choice.

2.) Andy Dalton

Dalton just recently signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, after playing his entire professional career for the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Dalton seemed to always get a bad rep during his tenure with the Bengals, he put up solid numbers year after year. Dalton threw for over 3,000 yards every year beside for one in Cincinnati, and he threw for over 25 touchdowns in four seasons.

The Cowboys inked Dalton to just a one-year, $3 million deal.

When you consider the fact the Lions gave Chase Daniel $13 million over three years, it makes little sense as to why Detroit didn’t go after the former Bengals passer.

3.) Cam Newton

We all knew this name would come up, right?

The former NFL MVP is without a home after lighting the league on fire upon his entrance in 2011.

During his 2015 MVP season, Newton threw for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns, while recording only 10 interceptions. On top of those passing numbers, he rushed for over 600 yards and racked up 10 more touchdowns.

Newton has stopped producing those MVP-type numbers, but he still remains an impact player in today’s NFL.

There has been off-the-field issues surrounding Newton, too, but a change of scenery would definitely brighten his outlook.

Final thoughts

The Lions now sit with Chase Daniel as their backup going into the 2020 season. And as Detroit fans know based on how the 2019 ended up, the organization could have done worse.

