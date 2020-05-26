AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

3 Backup Quarterbacks the Lions Should Have Targeted

Dakota Brecht

Before 2019, the backup quarterback position was not a need by any means in Detroit.

Franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford was in the prime of his career, and did not miss any games from 2011-18.

That impressive stretch of longevity finally came to a crashing halt, as Stafford was forced to miss eight games last season due to a back ailment.

This put the Lions in a position they weren’t familiar with.

Jeff Driskel and David Blough saw snaps at the backup position while Stafford was on the mend. Neither, however, showed any signs of major potential.

While Stafford says he is 100 percent healthy and ready to go for the 2020 season, Lions general manager Bob Quinn still had to address the backup position in case the veteran quarterback went down again.

Quinn filled the role with former Bears backup Chase Daniel.

The verdict is still out regarding whether the move will pay off.

Here are three backup quarterbacks that could have been considered to backup Stafford.

1.) Trevor Siemian

Siemian is by no means a dominant quarterback. However, he is still on the market, and would have been a much cheaper option than Daniel. 

Siemian threw for over 3,400 yards in 2016, with 18 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions with the Denver Broncos -- all of these numbers being career-highs for the 28-year-old. 

Nothing flashy here with Siemian. But, as for a backup QB, he would have been a solid choice.

2.) Andy Dalton

Dalton just recently signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, after playing his entire professional career for the Cincinnati Bengals. 

While Dalton seemed to always get a bad rep during his tenure with the Bengals, he put up solid numbers year after year. Dalton threw for over 3,000 yards every year beside for one in Cincinnati, and he threw for over 25 touchdowns in four seasons. 

The Cowboys inked Dalton to just a one-year, $3 million deal. 

When you consider the fact the Lions gave Chase Daniel $13 million over three years, it makes little sense as to why Detroit didn’t go after the former Bengals passer.

3.) Cam Newton

We all knew this name would come up, right? 

The former NFL MVP is without a home after lighting the league on fire upon his entrance in 2011. 

During his 2015 MVP season, Newton threw for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns, while recording only 10 interceptions. On top of those passing numbers, he rushed for over 600 yards and racked up 10 more touchdowns. 

Newton has stopped producing those MVP-type numbers, but he still remains an impact player in today’s NFL. 

There has been off-the-field issues surrounding Newton, too, but a change of scenery would definitely brighten his outlook.

Final thoughts 

The Lions now sit with Chase Daniel as their backup going into the 2020 season. And as Detroit fans know based on how the 2019 ended up, the organization could have done worse.

Related 

Ex-Lions TE Luke Wilson Aids in Merging Veterans and NFL Players

SI Lions Roundtable: Will the Lions Carry 3 Quarterbacks?

Early Look at Detroit Lions Starters

Lions are "Dark Horse" to Win NFC North

4 Worst Calls That Have Gone against the Lions

Matthew Stafford's Man Cave Has 'Lounge Feel'

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Detroit Lions Secondary Succeed Playing Man Coverage?

Lions played the most snaps in man coverage last season, but allowed a staggering 23 touchdowns while in man coverage in 2019

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

SI Lions Roundtable: Will the Lions Carry 3 Quarterbacks?

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier discuss if the Lions should carry three quarterbacks on the roster heading into 2020

John Maakaron

by

The Greatest team

3 Under-the-Radar Lions That Could Shine in 2020

Here are three under-the-radar Detroit Lions players that could shine during 2020 NFL season

Dakota Brecht

by

Andria m

Lions Need to Pay Attention to Jamal Adams' Situation Very Closely

Jamal Adams is currently unhappy with the New York Jets

Dakota Brecht

by

OldSchoolLion20

A Bold Prediction about a Potential Replacement for Matthew Stafford

Could a former No. 1 overall pick be the next Lions starting quarterback?

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

4 Worst Calls That Have Gone against the Lions

Ranking the four worst calls that have gone against the Lions in franchise history

Vito Chirco

by

Fitty-Tucker

CBS Sports Predicts 6-10 Record for Detroit Lions

Lions 2020 season win total is explored with game by game predictions

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Lions Mailbag: How Many Wins for Matt Patricia to Keep His Job?

Logan Lamorandier takes a look at how many victories it would take for Matt Patricia to return for another season in 2021

Logan Lamorandier

by

SpartanSports

NFL Analyst Explains Why Lions Can Go from Worst to First in 2020

Reasons why the Lions can go from worst to first in 2020 explained

John Maakaron

All Lions: Who is the Lions' Best Pass Rusher?

Can Trey Flowers lead the Detroit Lions' revamped defensive line?

Dakota Brecht

by

Jmurdock