Former Lions OC: ‘Haven’t Really Been Around’ Athlete Like Williams
Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson conducted his first combine press conference as head coach of the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. Among the many topics he covered included members of his former team.
The most interesting topic came when he was asked about working with quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Johnson, of course, worked the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, Jared Goff, during his time with the Lions.
"Listen, super talented,” Johnson said about Williams. “The out of structure, the off schedule, the creation, that's what stands out the most, because that's really the way that this league is going right now. It seems like as much as you want to make it pure progression, 1 to 2 to 3, there's just too much variety, the pass rush is coming down, and to have an athlete like Caleb extend the play and potentially find an explosive down the field, that's what gets me going a little bit.
“I get excited thinking about that because I haven't really been around that since I've been in the league, but I've been on the other side, and I've experienced it. It's demoralizing when you're on the other side and you're watching that happen to your defense."
Goff blossomed as an NFL quarterback under Johnson’s tutelage, earning a Pro Bowl invitation two of the past three seasons and finishing with a career-best 111.8 passer rating in 2024, but he did so as a pocket passer.
Before his six years in Detroit, Johnson spent seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins, including three as assistant quarterbacks coach. The quarterback at that time was Ryan Tannehill, who does have mobility but wasn’t necessarily known for making many plays off schedule.
Raving about Randle El
Talking about his coaching staff, Johnson said he made it a point to hire several assistants with whom he had never worked to provide some balance.
But he did bring in former Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El to serve as assistant head coach/wide receivers coach.
“El’s a stud, and that's one of the reasons not only will he help me out tremendously, but he's going to make this offense, he's going to make this team he's going to make that receiver room better,” Johnson said. “He's going to leave it better than when he found it. I know that first for certain, and it helps that he's coming home too, so I'm really excited about him being able to get in the building, be around these players, because he's got a special energy and aura about him that just rubs off on everybody.”
Sizing up Swift
With the Bears, Johnson will be reunited with running back D’Andre Swift, who spent his first three seasons with the Lions after being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft.
The Lions traded Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, and he signed with the Bears as an unrestricted free agent last offseason.
“I followed his career even after he left Detroit, and think very highly of him,” Johnson said. “He's an explosive athlete. There's a number of things that he can do, both in the running game and in the passing game. I do think he can help ignite an offense, because he's got that playmaking ability. So it'll be fun to start to work together again here this spring time."