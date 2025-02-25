Detroit Lions Adding Superstar EDGE Unlikely This Offseason
Detroit has Aidan Hutchinson on the roster, and the organization certainly is planning to potentially make him one of the highest-paid defensive ends in the league.
General manager Brad Holmes, speaking at the scouting combine, addressed the potential for Detroit to add another proven pass rusher to play opposite the former No. 2 overall pick.
Holmes asked Lions OnSI, when asked what the message was for those clamoring for one of the premium positions to be upgraded, 'Why do you say one high-end edge rusher? Why not two or three?'"
Supporters have pointed to Myles Garrett, who has demanded a trade, as being one of final pieces that could put Detroit over the top. Other options include Trey Hendrickson from the Bengals and Maxx Crosby from the Raiders.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry reiterated to reporters Tuesday afternoon the team wants the veteran defensive lineman part of their organization.
"Myles is a huge part of our organization," Berry said. "I understand the trade request and everything, but our stance really has not changed. We can't imagine a situation where not having Myles as part of the organization is best for the Browns."
Holmes noted teams are not simply going to just hand Detroit a player to sure up their biggest position of need.
“Look, yes, I’m asking that in seriousness, but also transparently," said Holmes. "We’re not just looking for one high-end rusher. We have a high-end rusher now, do we want to have another one? Yes, we’d like to have three or four high-end rushers. That’s just not always the reality of what you’re able to do. So, it’s definitely not being ignored. I want to say all the conversations that I have throughout the year when we’re bouncing off each other, what you need or what we need to improve our roster. "I can’t remember a time where pass rusher has ever been omitted. It’s not gonna be ignored.
"I don’t know if that’s the one player away. I think I’ve been pretty clear about that part, because the one player, you want that one player on top of everything else that you have," Holmes commented further. "What you’re definitely saying is that one player’s not gonna get hurt. Say that one player doesn’t get hurt, what if you have the attrition that we suffered this past season? Does that one player make as much of a difference with all the attrition that you’re out. You’ve got to look at all those different components. Pass rush will never be ignored, it never has been, but those guys are tough to acquire."