Are Detroit Lions Getting Additional 2026 Compensatory Draft Picks?

The Detroit Lions are projected to earn a couple of additional compensatory draft drafts this year, but a draft trade last year will take one away.

According to Over the Cap, Detroit is projected to earn an additional third-round pick and an additional sixth-round compensatory draft pick.

Detroit had three compensatory free agents lost, including Carlton Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kevin Zeitler.

As a result of only adding gaining two compensatory free agents, the team was awarded another pick, based on the established formula. Those qualifying free agents included D.J. Reed and Roy Lopez.

Detroit lost three qualifying free agents, but signed two, resulting in the net gain of one additional projected compensatory pick.

The third round pick compensatory pick gained for Aaron Glenn departing to the New York Jets was traded away by the Lions.

In the 2025 draft trade with the Jaguars, it eventually netted wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. General manager Brad Holmes was willing to deal a pair of 2026 third-rounders to move up 32 places to select the talented wideout at No. 70.

Holmes knew what it meant to deal that much draft capital at the time.

"You have to always be at peace with that when you actually decide to part ways with that. Even when you’re in April in the Draft and you’re about to part ways with that type of compensation, you have to know that it’s gone and you’re not going to have a third-round pick at the trade deadline," said Holmes. "You just have to understand that. I do think there are other creative ways that you can do to supplement a third-round pick when it comes to trades with future picks, players being involved and all of that.

"But that’s one that you can’t have regret or look back on and you just have to be at peace when you part ways with that compensation. But very happy with the growth that (Lions wideout Isaac) TeSlaa took.”

Detroit will select 17th in the first round this years, after finishing the 2025 NFL regular season with a 9-8 record.

The last five players chosen at that spot include: defensive end Shemar Stewart, defensive end Dallas Turner, cornerback Christian Gonzalez, guard Zion Johnson and tackle Alex Leatherwood.

Current Lions 2026 draft picks

Round 1

Round 2

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6 (from Cleveland)

Round 6 (from Jacksonville)

Round 7 (from Cleveland)

