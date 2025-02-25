Lions, Aidan Hutchinson in 'Planning Stages' for Contract Extension
The Detroit Lions' 2022 draft class has paid strong dividends over the past multiple seasons.
A key member of that group is defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was one of the best defenders in football last season prior to suffering a season-ending injury against Dallas in October.
With Hutchinson's class eligible for extensions, Hutchinson is among the highest-profile candidates in the entire 2022 draft class. He could demand a hefty extension that could approach top-of-the-market money.
In five games last season, Hutchinson recorded 7.5 sacks. He won September Defensive Player of the Month in the NFC, and was on a record-breaking pace.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes explained that the team was in the planning stages of an extension with the former No. 2 overall pick as part of a larger discussion surrounding Detroit's outlook at the edge rusher position.
Many believe that the Lions could benefit from adding another rusher opposite Hutchinson, but Holmes emphasized just how difficult it is to acquire a high-caliber player at that position.
“Just because we lost a star pass rusher due to injury, that doesn’t mean that other teams are going to say, ‘Hey, we have a star pass rusher. I know that you lost one, but we have one. Would you like to have this one?’” Holmes said during his NFL Combine media availability. “No, that’s a star pass rusher for that team, and they’re trying to win games. It’s not just the trade deadline. It’s free agency and during the year. Those guys are hard to find. That’s why it’s called a premium position. Yeah, those guys are hard to acquire. And it’s hard to keep them financially."
Hutchinson had an early claim to be Defensive Player of the Year before suffering his severe leg injury. There doesn't appear to be a concern about his status for 2025, as he recently posted a video of himself running on the turf at the team's indoor practice facility.
Holmes noted that the cost of a potential extension with Hutchinson could limit the funds to acquire another premium player at the position, as those players are in high demand.
“Again, we have one that’s due for an extension and we’ve already kind of gotten to the planning stages about him already," Holme said. "When you talk about adding another, it’s can you financially add another one? Because you want to add the other one on top of everything else you already have and that makes it tough.”