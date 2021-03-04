Desmond Trufant Will Be Released by Detroit Lions

Desmond Trufant's stint in Detroit has come to an end.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Lions have informed CB Desmond Trufant that he will be released at the start of the league year later this month, per source."

In his pre-draft media sessions, general manger Brad Holmes indicated that roster cuts would likely be taking place this week.

Trufant was originally signed to add depth after former general manager Bob Quinn traded Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here is a list of the top veterans that Detroit could move on from and how much cap space could be saved.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant -- $6.2 million

Cornerback Justin Coleman -- $4.9 million

Defensive tackle Nick Williams -- $4.7 million

Offensive lineman Joe Dahl -- $2.8 million

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton -- $4 million

Linebacker Christian Jones -- $2.6 million

Tight end Jesse James -- $2.1 million

Quarterback Chase Daniel -- $2.3 million

