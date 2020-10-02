SI.com
Lions' Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Christian Jones, Desmond Trufant Questionable

John Maakaron

Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant appears ready to return to Detroit's secondary, according to a pool report from the brief period of time allotted Friday for the media to observe practice. 

Cornerback Darryl Roberts, who appeared on Detroit's injury report Thursday, appeared to be moving well in Friday's practice and did not appear to be hindered significantly by his hip.

The return of Trufant could potentially setup a grouping alongside Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye against the Saints offense.

Head coach Matt Patricia discussed the evolution of Sean Payton's offense in his pre-practice media session Friday. 

"Certainly I think the best thing that Sean has been able to do through the course of the years is just completely adapt his offense to the talent that he’s had," Patricia said. Drew Brees obviously changed everything for them down there and really, the way he was able to build the offense around Drew and the pieces that they’ve had through the course of the years. And the consistency they’ve been able to produce with all the different skill players that they’ve had around him, I think is pretty phenomenal."

Patricia added, "It’s very impressive to be able to continually compete at such a high level year-in and year-out even with the moving parts. I think he does a great job of running that team, the discipline that he instills in it and obviously, the creativity that he goes every week with the gameplan. It’s pretty phenomenal.”

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

S C.J. Moore - Hamstring (NP) OUT

LB Christian Jones - Knee (NP) Questionable

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (LP) Questionable

TE Hunter Bryant - Hamstring (LP) Questionable

DL Da'Shawn Hand - Chest (LP) Questionable 

CB Darryl Roberts - Hip (LP) Questionable

