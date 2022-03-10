Skip to main content

Jeff Okudah Posts Cryptic Message About Possible Jersey Number Change

Jeff Okudah could be changing his jersey number for the second time.

Jeff Okudah may change his Detroit Lions jersey number for the second time. 

On Thursday morning, many observed that the former No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft posted several photos showcasing himself donning the No. 1 jersey.

He began his career donning the No. 30 jersey for the duration of his rookie campaign. 

In 2021, Okudah switched and donned the No. 23 for his sophomore campaign with Detroit. 

Unfortunately, his season was short-lived, as he was injured in the opening game of the season against the San Francisco 49ers. 

During his rehabilitation from a torn Achilles, the young defensive back has remained in close contact with the Lions organization. 

"He reached out to me a couple of times just about wanting to be around the team and still feel like he was a part of it," head coach Dan Campbell said. "And, he's been up here rehabbing, he's been working. And look, he's hungry."

General manager Brad Holmes indicated that Okudah was on schedule with his rehab when he addressed reporters following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

"Jeff is doing a nice job in his rehab," Holmes said. "What I love about him is he wanted to stay engaged and be around as much as possible. We expect Jeff to be back with us. I know that he's right on track and in a good spot." 

