Justin Coleman Returns to Practice, Lions Cut Beau Benzschawel

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions announced significant roster news on Thursday ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. 

Justin Coleman, Detroit's veteran nickel cornerback, will finally return to practice on Thursday after being placed on injured reserve earlier in the season. 

Coleman suffered a hamstring injury the first week of the season along with veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant.

Detroit's secondary could use the benefit of Coleman's experience at the nickel position should Trufant miss another game against Atlanta.

It was also announced that Detroit signed running back Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad and decided to release offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel from the practice squad. 

Benzschawel was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but he never became heavily involved in the mix throughout his rookie season. 

It was believed he might have potential as a center, but now he is free to hit the open market to see if another franchise can take advantage of his skillset. 

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Falcons

Rookie Julian Okwara Placed on Injured Reserve

Matthew Stafford Has 'Unique and Special' Relationship with Matt Ryan

3 Lions That Could Be Traded

Darrell Bevell Explains Running Backs Rotation

Trey Flowers and Jamie Collins Earn PFF Team of the Week Honors

