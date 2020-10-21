Rookie Julian Okwara Placed on Injured Reserve

The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday morning a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Most notably, rookie Julian Okwara was placed on the injured reserve list.

Head Matt Patricia did not reveal if Okwara's injury was season-ending when asked during his pre-practice media session.



“I don’t think we’ll put a timetable on Julian’s situation. We’ll just kind of take it as it comes. I would say it’s just day-by-day at the moment, week-by-week. But it’ll be a couple weeks here, but we’ll see what it looks like," Patricia explained.

At this point, it means the rookie defensive end will miss at least the next three weeks of the season.

Also, defensive end Austin Bryant will return to practice for Detroit on Wednesday.

Bryant has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of the season.

The second-year defensive end was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

His debut did not occur until the second half of his rookie season in 2019, as he rehabbed a torn pectoral muscle.

After his IR stint during his rookie campaign, Bryant saw his first NFL action in Week 12 against the Washington Football Team.

He then was inactive for the following two weeks, before playing in the final three weeks of the season.

In total, he only tallied 133 defensive snaps.

Other roster moves announced:

Signed cornerback Chris Jones

Signed tackle Dan Skipper and tight end Matt Sokol to practice squad.

Released punter Arryn Siposs from practice squad

