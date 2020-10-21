SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Rookie Julian Okwara Placed on Injured Reserve

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday morning a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Most notably, rookie Julian Okwara was placed on the injured reserve list. 

Head Matt Patricia did not reveal if Okwara's injury was season-ending when asked during his pre-practice media session.

“I don’t think we’ll put a timetable on Julian’s situation. We’ll just kind of take it as it comes. I would say it’s just day-by-day at the moment, week-by-week. But it’ll be a couple weeks here, but we’ll see what it looks like," Patricia explained.

At this point, it means the rookie defensive end will miss at least the next three weeks of the season.

okwara5
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Julian Okwara© Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Also, defensive end Austin Bryant will return to practice for Detroit on Wednesday.

Bryant has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of the season.

The second-year defensive end was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

His debut did not occur until the second half of his rookie season in 2019, as he rehabbed a torn pectoral muscle.

After his IR stint during his rookie campaign, Bryant saw his first NFL action in Week 12 against the Washington Football Team.

He then was inactive for the following two weeks, before playing in the final three weeks of the season.

In total, he only tallied 133 defensive snaps.

Other roster moves announced:

  • Signed cornerback Chris Jones
  • Signed tackle Dan Skipper and tight end Matt Sokol to practice squad.
  • Released punter Arryn Siposs from practice squad

More from SI All Lions:

3 Lions That Could Be Traded

Darrell Bevell Explains Running Backs Rotation

Trey Flowers and Jamie Collins Earn PFF Team of the Week Honors

Lions Have Earned Top PFF Run-Blocking Grade in NFL

Rumor: AFC Team Could Be Interested in Trading for Jarrad Davis

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Odds the Lions Go 4-0 the Next Month of the Season

Read more on the Detroit Lions' chances of winning their next four games on the schedule.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Rumor: NFL Team Could Be Interested in Trading for Jarrad Davis

Read more on linebacker Jarrad Davis being a potential trade target for a winning AFC team.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions' Week 6 Offensive Grades

Here are the Lions' offensive grades after their Week 6 win in Jacksonville

Vito Chirco

by

Hdawg

Lions Players Show Support for Kenny Golladay to Get New Contract

Read more on Kenny Golladay's teammates taking to social media to show support of him getting a new contract from Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

adam7251

D'Andre Swift Deserves to Be Lions' Feature Running Back

Read more on why rookie running back D'Andre Swift deserves to be the Detroit Lions' feature running back.

Vito Chirco

by

Sumbeach239

Will Detroit Continue to Use Guard Rotation Remainder of Season?

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Lions' offense reverted to rotating its guards. Read more on if it will continue as the season progresses.

John Maakaron

Lions' Week 6 Defensive Grades: Matt Patricia Finally Adjusts Defense

Read more on how the Detroit Lions' defense fared against the Jacksonville Jaguars

John Maakaron

by

rupturedlion37

Matt Patricia Happy Team Took Bye Week To Focus on Getting Better

Read more on Matt Patricia discussing if the Lions can build momentum following the Detroit Lions victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

John Maakaron

Darrell Bevell Explains How He Plans to Use Running Back Rotation

Read more on how offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell plans to use rookie running back D'Andre Swift along with the other running backs on the Detroit Lions' roster.

John Maakaron

Lions Boast Top PFF Run-Blocking Grade in NFL

Read more on the Lions possessing the top Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade in the NFL

Logan Lamorandier

by

OnePrideMania57