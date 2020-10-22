SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Falcons

Vito Chirco

The Lions are coming off their best game of the season -- a 34-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars -- and hope to carry some momentum into their Week 7 tilt with Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons. 

Although the Falcons are just 1-5, they possess an offense that is capable of being prolific when everything is going right. 

In fact, they're averaging 27 points per contest -- good for 13th-best in the NFL through six weeks.

Without further ado, here are the three keys to victory for Detroit on Sunday in Atlanta. 

Limit the production of Matt Ryan 

There's no doubt that Matthew Stafford's buddy will be hard to stop, with all the weapons that Ryan has to throw to -- most notably Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. 

And to top it off, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and 2016 NFL MVP is coming off his best game of the season. 

He completed 75 percent of his passes (30-of-40 passing), and threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns en route to recording a season-best passer rating of 136.6 in the Falcons' Week 6 victory against the Minnesota Vikings.

If the Lions allow him to have as much success through the air Sunday in Atlanta, they likely will suffer the same fate as their divisional rivals from Minnesota. 

Detroit's secondary will have to limit the 13th-year pro to under 300 yards in order to secure the Week 7 win. 

falcons
© Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Keep up the ground game success 

The passing game should be easy to establish against a Falcons defense that comes into the matchup ranking 31st in both passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed (2,012 yards and 18 TDs, respectively). 

However, it'll likely be another story with running the football against Atlanta. 

The Falcons have allowed just 583 yards on the ground through six games -- fifth-best in the NFL. 

They have also permitted the 11th-fewest rushing TDs (five). 

Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift already had an uphill battle trying to repeat his career day from a week ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars (14 rushes for 116 yards and two scores).

And taking into consideration how good Atlanta is against the run, it makes it even more unlikely that Swift is able to come close to replicating his Week 6 performance.

However, I think all Detroit fans will agree with me that Swift still needs to be featured heavily on the ground when Sunday rolls around.

It's essential to get him and the rest of the Lions' running game going on a weekly basis. 

And specifically going into this weekend, doing just that should only make it easier for Stafford to exploit a weak Atlanta secondary. 

Contain the Falcons' ground game

Detroit stymied Jacksonville lead back James Robinson last Sunday, limiting the undrafted rookie to a measly 29 yards on 12 carries.

The Jaguars rushed for just 44 yards as a team, marking a huge turnaround for a Lions defense that through the first four weeks of the season had allowed the most rushing yards in the league.

Key to continuing that high level of play for Detroit's rush defense will be veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.

He was responsible for seven total tackles a week ago, and earned an impressive 89.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. 

He'll have his eyes on 26-year-old Todd Gurley throughout this upcoming Sunday's contest.

Gurley, Atlanta's No. 1 back, has accounted for 422 yards and five touchdowns on the ground this season. 

He's not as explosive as he was during his heyday with the Los Angeles Rams.

But, he's still very capable of pulling off a couple big runs a game. 

If Collins & Co. can keep Gurley contained, it should bode well for the Lions' chances.

More from SI All Lions:

Rookie Julian Okwara Placed on Injured Reserve

Matthew Stafford Has 'Unique and Special' Relationship with Matt Ryan

3 Lions That Could Be Traded

Darrell Bevell Explains Running Backs Rotation

Trey Flowers and Jamie Collins Earn PFF Team of the Week Honors

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.  

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rumor: NFL Team Could Be Interested in Trading for Jarrad Davis

Read more on linebacker Jarrad Davis being a potential trade target for a winning AFC team.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Rookie Julian Okwara Placed on Injured Reserve

Read more on the roster moves announced Wednesday by the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Odds the Lions Go 4-0 the Next Month of the Season

Read more on the Detroit Lions' chances of winning their next four games on the schedule.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions Need to Use Offensive Weapons Better

Read more on the Lions needing to use their offensive weapons better moving forward

Vito Chirco

by

Fatcatt

Lions' Week 6 Offensive Grades

Here are the Lions' offensive grades after their Week 6 win in Jacksonville

Vito Chirco

by

Hdawg

3 Detroit Lions That Could Be Traded

Read more on which members of the Detroit Lions' roster could be traded by the deadline.

Logan Lamorandier

by

SpartanSports

Lions Players Show Support for Kenny Golladay to Get New Contract

Read more on Kenny Golladay's teammates taking to social media to show support of him getting a new contract from Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

adam7251

Lions' Week 6 Defensive Grades: Matt Patricia Finally Adjusts Defense

Read more on how the Detroit Lions' defense fared against the Jacksonville Jaguars

John Maakaron

by

rupturedlion37

D'Andre Swift Deserves to Be Lions' Feature Running Back

Read more on why rookie running back D'Andre Swift deserves to be the Detroit Lions' feature running back.

Vito Chirco

by

Sumbeach239

Matt Patricia Happy Team Took Bye Week To Focus on Getting Better

Read more on Matt Patricia discussing if the Lions can build momentum following the Detroit Lions victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

John Maakaron