Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of Detroit's Week 3 contest on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here are 4 takeaways from Tuesday's video conference:

1.) Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on maintaining aggressiveness on offense without Kenny Golladay

It has been noted that the offense has not been as aggressive throwing the football down the field without star wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

When asked, Bevell explained that an improved run game could aid Detroit's passing attack.

Bevell explained, "The first thing I think will always help us is run the ball. That way, they've (opposing defenses) got to bring extra safeties down in the box, and you'll give us some better looks. There are opportunities to take shots down the field, and we'll continue to try to find ways to get those."

2.) Reasons why Jesse James has not been targeted yet through the first two games of the 2020 season

Bevell noted, "We had plays that were designed for him in that game. And the way that the defense played it, the way they adjusted to it, the read took the quarterback elsewhere -- kind of through the progression. So, we're going to continue to read it and take what the defense gives us. I talked to Jesse in the offseason as well, wanted to make sure that he knew that. I want to make sure that he's involved with us in the offense."

3.) Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin has ultimate confidence in the players on defense for the Lions

The defensive struggles continue to haunt the Lions. It has been discussed, and will continue to be dissected until the numerous issues get corrected.

Undlin took the blame, and expressed that he must coach better and the players must execute the game plan better for their fortunes to turn around.

As Undlin explained when asked about Jeff Okudah being utilized on the right side of the field for a couple of snaps Sunday,

"If you're out there on the field for us on defense, then, we have complete confidence in you," Undlin said. "If we didn't, I wouldn't put you out there. I wouldn't put you in that situation. If you are out there, then we have complete confidence in you."

4.) Punter Jack Fox has a "live leg"

Special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs said that punter Jack Fox had 'a damn near perfect performance' against the Green Bay Packers.

The main goals that he wanted to address with Fox during training camp were consistency and speeding up the operational components of punting to be better able to get kicks off in a timely manner.

Also, Coombs noted that kicker Matt Prater is tougher on himself than he is and that Prater is looking forward to kicking against the Arizona Cardinals, to remove the bad feeling of missing two field goals to start the 2020 season.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions' Week 3 Power Rankings

Lions-Packers Recap: Who's in Penthouse, Who's in Doghouse

Poll: Was Drafting Cornerback Jeff Okudah a Mistake?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.