SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

A Loss at Home to Washington Could Seal Matt Patricia's Fate

John Maakaron

Their appears to be an increased sentiment that Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia's tenure in Detroit is coming to a close.

At the halfway point of the season, Detroit seemingly does not do anything particularly well other than punting and blocking punts. 

Despite weekly mentions of the importance of fundamentals and consistency, Detroit now struggles to get 11 men out on the football field. 

On this week's LionsMaven podcast, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier explore the possibilities of a coaching change if Detroit loses their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

  • Midseason takeaways
  • Keys to victory against the Washington Football Team
  • Has Matt Patricia worn out his welcome with the players?
  • Has the NFL's COVID-19 protocols drained the players?
  • How Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn can salvage their jobs for next season 

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

More from SI All Lions:

5 Questions with Chris Russell of SI Washington Football

3 Midseason Takeaways from Lions' 2020 Season

5 Players Lions Should Target in 2021 NFL Draft

Whitmer, Tapper, Traina Take Aim at Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving

'It Was Like a Gutshot': Adrian Peterson Describes His Reaction to Being Released

Brayden Coombs Listed as Young Coach to Watch in Future

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
OnePrideMania57
OnePrideMania57

Lions can’t lose this one, can they?

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Loyalty to Matthew Stafford Back-Breaking for Lions' Future

Read more on why the Detroit Lions' loyalty to Matthew Stafford will prevent the team from winning for at least the next five seasons.

John Maakaron

Peace5211

Scouting Austin Bryant

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Lions defensive end Austin Bryant

Daniel Kelly

OnePrideMania57

Aaron Rodgers Tried to Recruit Calvin Johnson

Read more on how Aaron Rodgers tried to recruit Calvin Johnson to Green Bay

Vito Chirco

Andria m

3 Midseason Takeaways from Lions

Read more on the three midseason takeaways from the Lions' 2020 season

Logan Lamorandier

Da Ti

'It Was Like a Gutshot': Peterson Describes Reaction to Being Released

Read more on how Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson handled being released by the Washington Football Team prior to the start of the season.

John Maakaron

Andria m

5 Players Lions Should Target in 2021 NFL Draft

Read more on the five players the Lions should target in the 2021 NFL Draft

Daniel Kelly

Andria m

Whitmer, Tapper, Traina Take Aim at Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving

Read more on the struggles of the Detroit Lions being mentioned by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

John Maakaron

Andria m

Don't Count Matthew Stafford Out Just Yet

Read more on why Detroit Lions fans shouldn't count out Matthew Stafford just yet.

Logan Lamorandier

Hotdogman_27

Lions' Midseason Rookie Report Card

Read more on how the Detroit Lions rookie class has fared through the first eight games of the 2020 NFL season.

Logan Lamorandier

kkoz

Washington Football Team-Lions: 5 Questions with Chris Russell of SI Washington Football

Chris Russell of SI Washington Football answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team

John Maakaron