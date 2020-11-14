A Loss at Home to Washington Could Seal Matt Patricia's Fate

Their appears to be an increased sentiment that Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia's tenure in Detroit is coming to a close.

At the halfway point of the season, Detroit seemingly does not do anything particularly well other than punting and blocking punts.

Despite weekly mentions of the importance of fundamentals and consistency, Detroit now struggles to get 11 men out on the football field.

On this week's LionsMaven podcast, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier explore the possibilities of a coaching change if Detroit loses their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

Midseason takeaways

Keys to victory against the Washington Football Team

Has Matt Patricia worn out his welcome with the players?

Has the NFL's COVID-19 protocols drained the players?

How Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn can salvage their jobs for next season

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

More from SI All Lions:

5 Questions with Chris Russell of SI Washington Football

3 Midseason Takeaways from Lions' 2020 Season

5 Players Lions Should Target in 2021 NFL Draft

Whitmer, Tapper, Traina Take Aim at Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving

'It Was Like a Gutshot': Adrian Peterson Describes His Reaction to Being Released

Brayden Coombs Listed as Young Coach to Watch in Future

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast