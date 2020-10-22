D'Andre Swift is officially on the map as an NFL running back.

His career day against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday -- 14 rushes for 116 yards and two touchdowns -- caught the attention of many fans and pundits alike, as well as, to no surprise, his Lions teammates.

One of those teammates is Adrian Peterson, an individual who knows a little something about capturing headlines because of his play at the running back position.

Peterson, a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he retires, has made seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams during his 14 years in the league.

He also won the 2012 NFL MVP award, after rushing for 2,097 yards and 12 scores for the franchise that drafted him No. 7 overall in 2007, the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson reflected Thursday during a video conference with Detroit media on how Swift has grown into a better running back from both a mental and physical standpoint since the beginning of the season.

"I can see mentally he's becoming stronger. He's more in shape now, as well, and that comes with playing, (after) no preseason or anything like that," Peterson said. "So, getting a really good full game last week and seeing how he was able to power through, that's a lot for a young guy to really try to carry the load. And so, from that standpoint ... and then being around him in practice and watching him practice when I first got here, compared to seeing him practice now. Over the last couple of weeks, there's certain things I've noticed that he's doing differently, as far as being more patient, getting vertical, taking on the safeties, conditioning wise, finishing down the field. So, you just see him developing mentally, and it's showing physically, as well."

Detroit's Week 6 contest with Jacksonville marked Swift's first 100-yard game on the ground as a pro back.

Peterson accomplished the same feat -- rushing for 100 yards for the first time -- in his NFL debut, which came against the Atlanta Falcons.

The then-rookie runner finished the day with 103 yards on 19 carries and with another 60 yards as a pass-catcher.

According to Peterson, it "means a lot" to a player when he's able to amass 100 rushing yards in a single game for the first time.

"It's like, 'Hey, I've arrived.' So, it's a confidence boost. You know, it makes you realize that, 'Hey, I can do this. I can do this on this level that I've been dreaming about since I was, you know, a youngster,'" Peterson said. "When he was five, six years old, he had dreams of playing in the National Football League. So, to accomplish the feat of getting his first 100-yard game, you know, that's a milestone that he'll always remember."

And Peterson made sure Swift kept the jersey he wore during his "milestone" performance.

"I remember being in the locker room, and he (Swift) took his jersey off and threw it down on the ground. And the equipment guys came and picked it up," Peterson commented. "I was like, 'Hey, man, you need to make sure they save that jersey for you. That's the first 100-yard jersey right there. You've got to make sure you collect that one.'"

The Lions sure are hoping that last week was the first of many 100-yard games for their 2020 second-round pick.

The Georgia product gets his next chance to crack triple digits on the ground in Detroit's Week 7 tilt with the Falcons (Sunday at 1 p.m. EST).

