Chris Russell of SI Washington Football answers five questions heading into the Lions' Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team.

1.) What are the staples of a team coached by Ron Rivera?

Chris Russell: The staples of a team coached by Ron Rivera are a couple of things. Tough. Physical on defense. I would say resilient, but I don't know if we've really seen that yet here.

He has always been a good second-half-of-the-year coach for the most part -- last year excluded. And this year, the Washington Football Team has been really good in the second half of games.

2.) How remarkable of a story is it that Alex Smith will be making his first start since his 2018 injury against the Lions?

Russell: Alex is just a trooper and a warrior in a football sense. But, I use that term, because to overcome the 17 surgeries and what military medical personnel described in "Project 11," was just mind-numbing.

Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

It's three days shy of two years from when the injury happened and therefore, the day of his last start in the NFL. He's played two games since, and he's dropped back to pass in 80 percent of the snaps he's taken. So, they have ZERO limitations on him.

3.) How impressed have you been with defensive end Chase Young so far during his rookie season?

Russell: Chase Young hasn't put up the big sack numbers that everyone expected. And quite honestly, I thought he would have five or so at this point, but he only has 3.5 so far.

However, he's been double-teamed and even was triple-teamed last week. And he's good to very good at stopping the run. And if he can stay healthy -- he's been banged up twice, which cost him almost two complete games -- he should be very good. I don't know about great or elite yet, though.

4.) What are the key matchups to watch, when the Washington Football Team takes on the Detroit Lions?

Russell: The key matchups for me will be how the Lions' linebackers handle former Lions running back J.D. McKissic out of the backfield. He's already equaled his production from last year in half a season.

In addition, Terry McLaurin vs. Jeff Okudah & Co. will be key. But, can Cam Sims keep up his progress on the other side, with Steven Sims Jr. in the slot against the Lions' nickel corner?

The Washington Football Team linebackers have to play better against the run than they did last week and in general this season. I don't think it's all on them -- the vaunted defensive line gets worn down a bit -- but the linebackers have to make sure that Adrian Peterson, D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson don't keep beating the drum on the ground, like so many opponents have.

5.) What is your prediction for what will occur at Ford Field this Sunday?

Russell: Prediction time! I think the Washington Football Team is capable of winning this game, because there's nobody to fear on the Detroit defense and they catch a huge break with Kenny Golladay out. But, I'm going Detroit, 27-24, with the game changing on special teams in some way.

Washington's kicker Dustin Hopkins might not be able to go, and he's been shaky so far. And a few of their core coverage guys are hurt or starting at safety, which thins out their attack.

