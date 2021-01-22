Behind the Scenes of Dan Campbell's First Day

Dan Campbell became emotional when he returned to the Detroit Lions practice field on Thursday.

The first day of a new job can be overwhelming for anyone.

Imagine becoming the head football coach of the Detroit Lions and the pressure that inherently comes with it.

He shared reasons why he wanted the tall task of leading the Lions in their attempt to 'retool' the roster and get back on track in the winning department.

"I wanted this job. Bad. "I felt like I knew this community. I played here. Here’s what I know, just as an overall philosophy -- you’re going to say, ‘Well what’s the team going to be, what’s it not going to be?’ Here’s what I know, all right? I know that Detroit is made up of great people, some really good people. This community is strong. This place has been kicked, it’s been battered, it’s been bruised, and I can sit up here and give you coach-speak all day long. I can give you, ‘Hey, we’re going to win this many games.’ None of that matters, and you guys don’t want to hear it anyway. You’ve had enough of that s**t.

"Here’s what I do know, is that this team is going to take on the identity of this city," Campbell said.

On Friday, the Lions video team shared footage of Campbell's first day on the job.

Watch below, as Campbell is featured on the first day on the job in Detroit.

More from SI All Lions:

Exploring Aaron Glenn's Defense

Lions Hire Aaron Glenn as Next Defensive Coordinator

Campbell Has Legendary Opening Press Conference

Colin Cowherd Compares Dan Campbell to Freddie Kitchens

Sheila Ford Hamp and Rod Wood Statement on Campbell Hiring