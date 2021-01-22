Detroit Lions Select Alabama WR in Jeremiah's 2021 Initial Mock Draft

Read more on the talented Alabama wide receiver being a possible draft target of the Detroit Lions.

Now that new Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has settled into his position, key decisions will start to be explored this weekend with head coach Dan Campbell.

Wideouts Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola will all be hitting free agency this offseason, so the position will be among the many that need to be replenished.

In his initial NFL mock draft, analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Detroit addressing its need at wide receiver with pick No. 7 by selecting Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith.

According to Jeremiah, "If the Lions are going to keep Matthew Stafford, they would have a prime opportunity to sell this selection to a QB-needy team. If they stick and pick, Smith will be an immediate-impact player on the outside."

Detroit may also have the opportunity to draft Smith's teammate in Jaylen Waddle at this position.

Mickey Welsh, Imagn Content Services, LLC

In other previously released mock drafts, Detroit has also targeted quarterback Justin Fields and linebacker Micah Parsons with Pick No. 7 overall.

Many analysts believe there isn’t a scheme where Smith isn’t highly productive.

In the national championship against Ohio State, the talented wideout secured 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He could not finish the contest after injuring his finger early in the second half.

Alabama went on to win the national championship after defeating Ohio State, 52-24.

