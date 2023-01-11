Lions' Final 2022 Grades

Heading into the 2022 offseason, the Detroit Lions will face a wave of optimism from fans and pundits alike.

Despite starting the season 1-6, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made all the right moves throughout the second half of the season. As a result, the team was in playoff contention through the final day of the regular season, before being eliminated prior to their season finale.

Still, the Lions finished with a winning record, the organization’s first since 2017. With plenty of young pieces, they’ll be a popular playoff choice heading into 2023.

Not everything was sunshine and rainbows for the 2022 edition of the Lions. However, there’s plenty to be excited about for the team’s fans.

Here’s an evaluation of the 2022 Lions, with grades for each position group based on its performance.

Quarterbacks: B+

Jared Goff was viewed by many on the outside as a stopgap for the Lions. He was ineffective for a large part of last season, which hampered expectations for him heading into 2022.

Those inside the walls of team headquarters harbored a belief in the 28-year-old, one he delivered on. Goff finished with over 4,000 yards passing, and led the team to top-10 finishes in numerous categories.

His play was modest through the team’s 1-6 start, but he rebounded over the season's final 10 games to make a statement about his future. Goff finished the year with the longest active streak of passes without an interception, which spanned the final nine games.

Throwing to an improved room of receivers, the former Los Angeles Rams QB captained a prolific offense. The transition to Ben Johnson as offensive coordinator paid dividends, as the chemistry between he and Goff allowed the offense to be creative and ever-changing.

General manager Brad Holmes claimed Goff has earned the right to be the team’s starter going forward. At the beginning of the season, this notion would have been surprising — but, this is not the case after the campaign he put together.

Running backs: B

When both Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift were healthy, the Lions had a potent duo of ball carriers. That time was limited, though, as Swift dealt with lingering ankle and shoulder injuries for much of the season.

With Swift’s workload lightened, Williams took full advantage of the opportunity. He had a phenomenal season, becoming the Lions’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Reggie Bush in 2013 and setting the franchise’s single-season record for rushing touchdowns with 17.

Swift, on the other hand, remains a puzzling case. The only game for which he was completely unblemished, the season opener, saw him rush for a career-best 144 yards. Yet, his injuries plagued him for a majority of the rest of the year.

The third-year back is still a lightning rod, which he showcased over the season’s final six games. He surpassed 75 total yards between rushing and receiving three times in that span, an indication of his abilities as a playmaker.

The Lions should feel good about what they have in both players, though they may consider adding another option due to Swift’s injury issues. Justin Jackson played the role of third back most of the season, and his veteran presence gave Detroit a reliable option to spell Williams and Swift.

Craig Reynolds, who initially made the team over Jackson out of camp, played in just nine games, while dealing with injuries. Jermar Jefferson, a 2021 seventh-round selection, spent the entire season on the practice squad, before being promoted ahead of the season finale.

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receivers: A-

Amon-Ra St. Brown took his performance to another level in 2022, going from rookie surprise to placing his name amongst the best in the league at his position. He surpassed 100 catches and 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

While not a burner, St. Brown showcased speed in spurts. His defining trait, though, is his toughness. He had a knack for getting open at the most opportune times, getting the necessary yardage to keep drives alive.

St. Brown had plenty of help at his position, as DJ Chark joined the fold. Chark suffered an ankle injury and missed six games but was dynamite as a deep threat when in the lineup. Signed in the offseason to a one-year, “prove-it” deal of sorts, the LSU product showed he’s more than worthy of an extension.

Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond provided stability as well. Raymond, in particular, took a leap. The only wideout to play in all 17 games, Raymond posted a career-high in receiving yards with 616.

Jameson Williams excited the fan base when he debuted in Week 13. He provided a glimpse of his game-breaking speed with a 41-yard score against the Minnesota Vikings a week later, but that wound up being his only catch of the season.

Williams was eased into the fold due to an ACL injury suffered in college, so expect his workload to increase in his sophomore campaign. If the Lions can keep this group intact, there is plenty to be joyous about.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tight ends: B-

The Lions made a monumental move during the NFL’s Week 9 trade deadline, trading former first-round pick T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings for draft capital. Hockenson’s breakout game with the Lions came in Week 4, when he set the franchise record for receiving yards by a tight end with 179 in the loss to Seattle.

With Hockenson out of the fold, Detroit got an extended look at Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra and rookie James Mitchell. None were spectacular, but all three made an impact in the red zone.

Together, the trio combined for nine touchdowns, with eight coming after the Hockenson trade. Wright is best as a blocker, but proved he has ability in the pass game. He was responsible for one of the season’s best moments — a 51-yard catch-and-run that wound up as the game-winning score in a Week 15 road win over the New York Jets.

The book is still out on Mitchell, who was the team’s third option. Zylstra is a capable athlete who also helped on special teams.

Offensive line: B

The Lions were dealt a heavy blow at the conclusion of the preseason, as offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai suffered a season-ending back injury before playing a single snap in the regular season.

Detroit turned to a rotating cast early, as Logan Stenberg, Dan Skipper and Evan Brown all started games early in the year. Brown ended the year as the starter, taking the reins for good in Week 7.

Elsewhere, Detroit’s young offensive line was as advertised. Penei Sewell established himself among the league’s best tackles in his second year, while Taylor Decker anchored Goff’s blindside.

Sewell had one of the season’s top highlights, catching a critical third down pass from Goff to convert a game-clinching first down against the Vikings in Week 14.

Jonah Jackson was up-and-down but ultimately solid. Center Frank Ragnow played through a lingering foot injury, one that sidelined him for many practices throughout the season’s final weeks.