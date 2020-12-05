For the first mailbag after the Detroit Lions fired general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, there are quite a few questions regarding the future of the team.

As far as the 2020 season goes, there isn’t much intrigue anymore.

The playoffs are basically out of the picture, and it’s time to look for Detroit's younger players to step up.

Let’s get to the questions.

*Questions edited for clarity

1.) Seems like a forgone conclusion at this point, but give me a percentage that Saleh is the guy the Lions hire. -- @VichGee

Answer: I agree that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh seems like the most logical next coach for the Lions.

If I had to guess, I would put the odds at 70 percent. There are already reports the Lions are interested. Cornerback Richard Sherman and even Michigan lawmakers have also made their case for Saleh in Detroit.

Considering the other vacancies around the league, the Lions might not be the most enticing place to land for the hot coaching names on the market.

Since Saleh was raised right outside of Detroit, he may have more motivation to come back to his hometown team. In all likelihood, Saleh will be the highest-profile name who would be more than willing to take on the challenge of coaching one of the most notoriously unsuccessful NFL teams.

2.) What would you say is the most important quality the Lions should be looking for in their next coach? -- @sippingonsports

A: When looking for which quality an organization wants in a head coach, there is always the propensity to prioritize the biggest flaw of the previous coach.

For Patricia, according to plenty of former players, it was his leadership that was one of his biggest downfalls. There is more to head coaching than just the X's and O’s. Head men need to inspire confidence and motivation, and need to get players to believe in what they are preaching.

Without that leadership trait, many key tenets that the coach is trying to instill may not hit home with the players. Strong team management will incite a strong culture.

The Lions need all the help they can get when it comes to acquiring players that actually want to play in Detroit.

3.) What should we expect to see from Bevell that we didn't see from him under Patricia? -- @TomConstance

A: This is an interesting question, mostly because the offense Darrell Bevell was running under Patricia was a very similar philosophy to what Bevell utilized at other destinations.

According to Bevell himself, he is “jacked up” to bring fun back to the team. Whether or not “fun” means different play-calling remains to be seen.

I find it unlikely that Bevell will turn quarterback Matthew Stafford loose. There will still be an emphasis on establishing a run game. It’s very possible that practices are more up-tempo and a bit more relaxed, but I’m not convinced the novelties will manifest themselves on gamedays.

With the season already down the drain and Bevell not having much to lose, I do think there will be a little more flair than in weeks prior. All in all, I believe the overall differences will be minimal.

4.) Name three players the new regime needs to move on from in 2021. -- @Jdubs_44

A: With a new regime coming in, there are more than a few contracts that the next general manager will likely want off the books for 2021 and beyond.

That means cutting bait on underperforming, high-priced players or poor scheme fits and taking the dead-cap hit next season.

Tight end Jesse James has been a massive disappointment relative to his price tag. Next year, the Lions could cut ties and save a couple million in the process.

Cornerback Justin Coleman is in a similar boat. One of the highest-paid slot corners in the league started off well in 2019, but has been unable to sustain his hot start. He could save the team almost $5 million in cap space next season, while incurring a $6.1 million dead cap figure.

Lastly, there's linebacker Christian Jones. In the Lions' scheme, he can line up all over the field. Yet, he is not great at really anything. Unlike the two players mentioned before him, Jones is in the last year of his deal in 2021. But, the way his contract is structured, he still has a small cap hit in 2022, as well. It would be nice to get his money off the books, take on the dead cap in a reset year and move on from a very scheme-specific individual.

5.) If the Lions go 8-8, does the next coach lean toward keeping Bevell? -- @WhatSymondsSays

A: First off, this is a very unlikely scenario. If it were to happen, I don’t know how the Lions couldn’t at least strongly consider bringing Bevell back in some capacity, as the head coach or offensive coordinator.

Going 4-1 down the stretch, with some real tough games ahead, would be a huge testament to Bevell’s game-planning.

If the Lions hire a defensive head coach, Bevell being brought back as their offensive coordinator would bring some stability and continuity to the offense.

Who knows, though, if Bevell would even want to come back. Again, 4-1 as the head coach of a bottom-feeding team would garner interest from other organizations, as well.

More from SI All Lions:

D'Andre Swift Doubtful for Game against Bears

Podcast: Why Matt Patricia Failed in Detroit

Matthew Stafford Could Win Super Bowl with One Team in 2021

GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Dan Orlovsky Shares Why Robert Saleh Should Be At Top of Lions List

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.