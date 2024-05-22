9 Lions Players to Watch During OTAs
The Detroit Lions have begun their preparation for the 2024 season with Organized Team Activities in Allen Park.
The Lions’ OTA workouts officially kicked off Tuesday, but with no access to the media.
Detroit's first session of OTAs will last until Thursday, and be followed by two additional sessions: May 29-31 and June 10-12.
This offers the Lions’ exciting rookie class – highlighted by cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. – with its first chance to take the field with Detroit's deep group of veteran talent.
Here are nine players that All Lions will be keeping a close eye on during OTAs.
CB Terrion Arnold
All eyes will be on Arnold, the Lions’ first-round pick this past April, throughout OTAs, training camp and the preseason.
The Alabama product has a vibrant personality, and is far from lacking in the “swagger” department. It'll be interesting now to see if he can back up all of his bravado on the field.
In his final season with the Crimson Tide, Arnold posted five interceptions, 17 passes defensed, a forced fumble, a sack and 63 total tackles, including 6.5 for loss. If he comes anywhere close to that stat line in his rookie season, the Lions will undeniably be more than satisfied.
OL Giovanni Manu
Manu was one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Hailing from the University of British Columbia, the 6-foot-7, 352-pound lineman has never played a down of football in the United States. Additionally, the behemoth-sized man – who was a rugby player in his hometown of Tonga – didn't even log a single snap on the gridiron until high school.
Yet, during the pre-draft process, his stock rose significantly after his impressive showing at his pro day. He proceeded to run a 4.96 40-yard dash and post a 33.5-inch vertical. It led to the Lions trading into the fourth round to draft Manu.
At this present juncture, he's still an extremely raw player. But, he's believed to possess the necessary physical tools to develop into a quality offensive lineman at the NFL level.
It'll be intriguing to watch how he acclimates himself and meshes with the rest of Detroit's offensive line during OTAs.
RB/S Sione Vaki
Vaki, who profiles as a versatile chess piece, was a two-way player at Utah. He lined up at both running back and safety, and proved to be a standout performer at both positions.
In his final season with the Utes, the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder compiled 51 total tackles, including 8.5 for loss, as well as two sacks and an interception. He also allowed just one touchdown in coverage on 407 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
Meanwhile, Vaki recorded 42 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns, while hauling in 11 catches for 203 yards and three scores. And, for his offensive efforts in 2023, he earned a 94.0 PFF grade.
Upon being selected by the Lions in the fourth round this past April, he was announced as a running back.
He's expected to primarily be a ball-carrier and special teams contributor during his rookie season. However, If injuries occur in the defensive backfield during OTAs, training camp, etc., it'll be interesting to see if Vaki gets some run at safety.
CB Carlton Davis III
Davis, with the release of Cam Sutton, is expected to be the No. 1 cornerback in Detroit entering the 2024 season.
The former Buccaneers cornerback will also be counted on to be the veteran leader of the Lions’ defensive backs room. He should serve as a solid mentor to Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during their rookie seasons. Plus, he'll be able to provide guidance to second-year pro Brian Branch and the team's other young defensive backs.
Davis finished his final campaign in Tampa Bay – the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2018 draft – with two interceptions, nine passes defensed and 52 total tackles.
DL DJ Reader
Reader, arguably the Lions’ biggest offseason acquisition, comes to the Motor City with major expectations.
He's expected to solidify the spot next to Alim McNeill along the interior of the defensive line. More specifically, the new Lions defensive tackle is expected to be a factor as both a pass-rusher and a run defender.
Reader should also make an impact as a mentor to Detroit's young defensive linemen, such as rookie Mekhi Wingo and second-year pro Brodric Martin.
With all that said, the former Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman is expected to be a big-time addition to the Lions’ D-line in 2024.
DL Brodric Martin
Martin has worked all offseason to get himself into pristine playing shape after a quiet rookie season. He was a healthy scratch for the majority of the 2023 campaign, and ended up logging just 28 defensive snaps across three games.
He enters the 2024 season with plenty to prove. So, hopefully the physical transformation he's undergone will help him take a giant step forward in his career development.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Peoples-Jones, a Detroit native, re-signed with the Lions this offseason after being acquired at last year's NFL trade deadline. With Josh Reynolds no longer with the team, the organization now has a clear-cut hole at the No. 3 receiver spot, and Peoples-Jones should be in contention for the job.
In eight games with Detroit last season, the Cass Tech High School product recorded five receptions for 58 yards.
WR Jameson Williams
With so many pundits wondering if the Lions did enough to bolster the wide receivers unit, not enough is being made of the development of those still on the roster.
Now with a full offseason to prepare, the speedy wideout is poised to become Detroit's No. 2 wideout.
A breakout season is expected for the former first-round draft pick, especially since Reynolds is now a member of the Denver Broncos.
QB Hendon Hooker
Perhaps the most intriguing player taking the practice field is Detroit's likely backup quarterback.
This preseason, there is the expectation that the second-year signal-caller will get an opportunity to play a significant amount against the Giants, the Chiefs and the Steelers.
OTAs will be the first opportunity to examine how much improvement Hooker has made over the course of the past 12 months. At the very least, Hooker is expected to compete with Nate Sudfeld to be Jared Goff's backup.