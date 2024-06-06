Detroit Lions Terrion Arnold Has New Nickname
The Detroit Lions secondary is a group that has already become tight-knit.
Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, who made his minicamp debut Wednesday after missing the first practice, was given a new nickname by linebacker Derrick Barnes.
“Just our overall defense, the weapons we have, the flexibility we have as far as moving different, putting people into different positions. Like us linebackers, we play everything, EDGE, MIKE, WILL, it doesn’t matter," Barnes said. "And then in the back-end, I’m super excited. We have some guys who are hungry. They’re dogs out there on the field. And I’m excited.
“You see it now, (Terrion Arnold) call him 'Sub Zero,’ doing what he do. And, I’m excited to see the other guys that are up-and-coming, too."
Detroit's first-round pick is expected to compete to start opposite of veteran Carlton Davis. In his short tenure in Motown, he has demonstrated the confidence needed and the proper mindset to handle the ups and downs of playing a challenging position.
Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone expressed the upgrades in the secondary should pay dividends, especially against the pass.
"I think that it was obviously an area of need and they addressed it quickly in free agency, through trade and then even through the draft," said Anzalone. "Pass defense is one of the most important defensive stats in football, so that’s obviously going to help us going forward."
Additional reading
1.) Q&A: Sione Vaki Shares Goals, Progress Made During Spring
2.) Lions' Levi Onwuzurike Has Had Solid Spring, Bulked Up
3.) Observations: Offense Talks Trash, Jameson Williams Improving
4.) Lions Have Talked About McNeill Getting Reps at Fullback