How Added Strength Has Improved Jameson Williams' Route-Running
The added strength of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has provided the speedy wideout an opportunity to better contribute this upcoming season in Ben Johnson's offense.
With the precise nature of timing, routes are expected to be crisp in order for the connection with quarterback Jared Goff to continue to grow.
Detroit's third-year wideout has followed the recommendations of the coaching staff, which has paid dividends on the field this spring.
"Just about everything we’ve talked about for him, improving and helping our offense, he’s hit. One of the biggest things was just his strength in terms of route-running and not getting pushed off the spot, you’ve seen that show up more and more which has benefitted us as an offense," said wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El. "You can see him kind of taking it to another level and it helps him even getting out of his routes, the strength he’s built in his legs. You can see a difference.”
When asked what more the former Crimson Tide wideout needed to improve, the former NFL wideout decided against adding more things publicly Williams needed to improve.
"We should leave it at that one. That’s the only one that needs to be out there," Randle El explained. "There’s a lot of them, but all that he’s hit. It has been great, just where he was end of the year and where he is now and how he’s gotten there. He’s really worked at it.”
Detroit's coaching staff indicated Williams always had an expansive route-tree, but needed to be at his spot quicker on various routes. With a full offseason to improve, Williams has showcased steady improvement.
Even Dan Campbell expressed Williams has been the most improved player throughtout the offseason.
"He’s always had it, it was just about getting to the spot and the timing of which you’re being at the spot and going back to that play strength has helped that," Randle El said. "The route tree has been there, but now that he has that strength, he can get in and out of his cuts and be in spots quicker than he was last year and obviously the previous year before when he was just trying to get back into it coming off that ACL."
With Josh Reynolds departing, Williams emerging as the No. 2 receiver would alleviate concerns regarding who would take over the production of a veteran who was adept at moving the chains.
"It was good to see," Randle El explained. "His route tree has expanded, and we want to continue to help him expand it because he’s definitely gonna help us in our offense much like he has, even last year.”
