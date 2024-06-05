Terrion Arnold Returns to Mandatory Minicamp
The Detroit Lions conducted their second mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday as they ramp up their preparations for training camp.
After the defense outperformed the offense on the first day of practices Tuesday, the Lions have continued to foster a competitive environment at their Allen Park facility. Still, with the team practicing without pads, the intensity is scaled down as the team focuses on fundamentals.
"We're way back. Certainly, this thing is a good notch or two down than what it would normally be," Campbell said. "So we're getting the most that we can out of (it). It's really more the mental, there is initial couple of steps, fundamentals. But it isn't anywhere close to what we do in pads."
Cornerback Terrion Arnold was back in action after not participating Tuesday, as he took part in a special teams drill early in practice. Undrafted rookie outside linebacker Nate Lynn also returned after missing practice Tuesday.
Starting offensive lineman Taylor Decker was out of action once again, as was fellow projected starting lineman Kevin Zeitler.
Defensive players who did not participate Wednesday include defensive linemen DJ Reader and Kyle Peko and outside linebacker Marcus Davenport. Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remained present but out as well while dealing with injuries.
Cornerback Khalil Dorsey was carted off the field near the conclusion of practice with what has been called a lower-leg injury. He was being evaluated after practice.
Team owner Sheila Hamp was also once again present at the practice field Wednesday.
