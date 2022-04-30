Skip to main content

Lions Draft EDGE James Houston at No. 217 in Sixth Round

Lions have selected their third NFL Draft prospect on Day 3.

The Detroit Lions have selected an EDGE rusher in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Lions general manager Brad Holmes looked to an HBCU school to select Jackson State product James Houston at No. 217 in the sixth round. 

"Houston is a big, rangy player that uses his length to his advantage. He will flow to the ball and stick his nose in the pile early and often. Houston does a stellar job dropping his hips and beating linemen around the edge or as a blitzed inside linebacker," SI's NFL Draft Bible detailed in its scouting report. "Hands are tools for him, showing a variety of placement and technique with them as he works his pass rush moves. Can really enforce with big hits in the open field where he is also adequate carrying tight ends up the seam."

In 2021, Houston led the FCS with seven forced fumbles, and was second with 24.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded 70 total tackles (52 solo), 16.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception and eight QB hurries. 

Additionally, for his efforts, he was named first-team All-SWAC. 

Barring any additional trades, Detroit will next pick in the seventh round, as the team possesses pick No. 237. 

Picks made by Lions in 2022 NFL Draft

