Lions have selected their second NFL Draft prospect on Day 3.

The Detroit Lions have continued to add to their defense, this time with the sixth-round selection of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez out of Oklahoma State.

After starting the day with the selection of tight end James Mitchell, Lions general manager Brad Holmes decided to trade down seven spots to select a linebacker.

Last season, the talented linebacker ranked seventh in the FBS with 76 solo tackles (129 total tackles and 15 for loss), and tied for 10th nationally with four forced fumbles in 14 starts. The team captain was also the Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP, with 11 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups in the 37-35 win over Notre Dame.

In 2020, he led Oklahoma State with 82 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 11 starts.

He was the team's defensive Most Valuable Player as a junior in 2019.

"In high school, Rodriguez led Wagoner to three straight Oklahoma state titles at quarterback, while also being named the state Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and winning a state championship in wrestling," NFL.com explained in his draft biography.

Rodriguez joins a Lions linebackers corps that features Derrick Barnes, along with veterans Alex Anzalone and Chris Board.

Picks made by Lions in 2022 NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick 2 -- Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson

Round 1, Pick 12 -- Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Round 2, Pick 46 -- Kentucky DE Josh Paschal

Round 3, Pick 97 -- Illinois S Kerby Joseph

Round 5, Pick 177 -- Virginia Tech TE James Mitchell

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER