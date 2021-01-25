Mailbag: Matthew Stafford's Trade Value

Latest SI All Lions mailbag focuses on Detroit's new front-office structure, the latest on Matthew Stafford and his trade value and more

What a crazy couple of weeks it's been for the Detroit Lions.

They found a new general manager, a head coach and their new offensive and defensive coordinators.

Perhaps the biggest news of all, though, was that quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions will likely part ways via a trade in the near future.

*Questions edited for clarity

1.) Last year, did Adrian Peterson overperform or underperform compared to your expectations at the start of the season? -- @wezam1234

Answer: Peterson got off to a hot start in Week 1 for the Lions.

It seemed to get worse as the season progressed, however -- probably more in line with Peterson’s expectations, considering his age.

Overall, everyone’s expectations were different. Considering that the running back-needy Washington Football Team released Peterson before the season even began, it had to be taken as a sign that AP just wasn’t what he used to be. My expectations, to begin with, were pretty low, and I think it’s fair to say Peterson at least met those from me.

2.) Is Mike Disner staying on as an assistant to Brad Holmes? It’s weird that I never heard of him at all until the last couple of weeks. -- @BigAndyUS1

A: Disner has plenty of experience in the NFL -- mostly behind the scenes, although only a couple of seasons in Detroit. He joined the Lions' staff originally to help with salary-cap management, player contract negotiations and compliance with the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement. For the most part, he did a great job in keeping the Lions in a good position from a salary-cap perspective.

Now, under new general manager Brad Holmes, Disner will also be in charge of more football operations -- which former Lions general manager Bob Quinn had to take care of himself during his tenure. For example, details such as travel, nutrition, training and equipment.

Disner will take a lot off of Holmes’ plate, and allow Holmes to focus more on roster construction. The organization's restructure makes a lot of sense, and it’s similar to how the Los Angeles Rams run their day-to-day operations.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

3.) What is the latest on Matthew Stafford, and what is his trade value? -- @TobyFox24

A: Stafford’s trade value will be a hot topic until a deal actually happens. To me, the very minimum is a mid-to-high first-round pick. If a team wanting Stafford this year has a late first-round selection, it would have to compensate the Lions with even more. Maybe with even a player, too.

Whatever team Stafford ends up on, it will be getting a quarterback in his prime. The quarterback position has a much longer shelf life than most positions. So, even though Stafford is turning 33 soon, there is still plenty of meat left on the bone.

Looking at his contract, his new team won’t be on the hook for his prorated signing bonus, either. That makes the two years remaining on his contract very team-friendly to bidders. There are more than a few teams who will likely inquire about Stafford -- only helping the Lions and his trade value. So, my best guess for what the Lions receive in compensation is a mid-first-round selection, as well as a second-or-third-rounder.

4.) What are the team's plans to fix this defense? What type of scheme are they going to run? -- @KunkelRobby

A: The defense won’t be a quick fix. Aaron Glenn was part of a 4-3 defense in New Orleans, and you would imagine that’s the style of defense he would try to deploy in Detroit, as well. There is a couple of defensive linemen and linebackers who could fit in with the new defense, but not many. The front-seven will likely be overhauled on a major level.

I wrote earlier in the week about what the Lions' defense could look like in 2021. In short, the New Orleans Saints were in the middle of the pack for blitz percentages, and were about 50-50 for man vs. zone defense -- utilizing man-to-man with two safeties deep more than any other team in the NFL. They were pretty well-balanced overall.

Now, who knows how much of the Saints' philosophy Glenn will bring with him to Detroit. You would imagine it would at least be similar. At the same time, the two teams' defensive talent is very different, which could lead to some adjustments in the scheme to fit the personnel.

