SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Matt Patricia Responds to Question Regarding Golladay Extension

John Maakaron

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has yet to secure a long-term contract extension from the Detroit Lions. 

Prior to the season, Detroit's talented wideout expressed that he had confidence a new deal would get reached. 

“No worry right now,” Golladay said back in August. “But I mean, as of right now I can only control what I control. I want to be here. Really, I’m just going to let my agent and front office take care of that. Pretty sure something will get done.”

golladay5
© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Unfortunately, Golladay and the organization that drafted him in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft have not agreed upon a new deal.

"I’m going to just play the season and if a contract gets done, it gets done. And I don’t care if it takes till the end of the season, then it takes till the end of the season," Golladay said last Friday during his latest media session. "If it doesn’t happen, then it doesn’t happen. Just keep moving forward. Only thing I can really control right now is my play on the field and the energy I bring on the field every day."

During Thursday's pre-practice media session, head coach Matt Patricia was asked about Golladay's contract situation and if he needed to speak to the wideout following his post on Instagram that was interpreted as a message to the organization. 

"I never comment on any individual players or coaches in contractual situations. I just don't think that's right. But I mean, Kenny's a phenomenal player. He had some unbelievable plays in the game that were great," Patricia said. 

Patricia added, "I think he's a great part of our team. He's dynamic. I love being around him and I love coaching him. I don't want to get into anything outside of that. I think he's continually developed and I think he's really seen a lot of different things through the course of the week from coverages that have maybe changed compared to his first year. Guys or teams have to pay more attention to him. I think that's a huge compliment as a player when defenses have to do stuff to really make sure that you're not out there doing what you can do." 

More from SI All Lions:

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Falcons

Rookie Julian Okwara Placed on Injured Reserve

Matthew Stafford Has 'Unique and Special' Relationship with Matt Ryan

3 Lions That Could Be Traded

Darrell Bevell Explains Running Backs Rotation

Trey Flowers and Jamie Collins Earn PFF Team of the Week Honors

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (3)
No. 1-1
OnePrideMania57
OnePrideMania57

Lions need to pay KG

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rumor: NFL Team Could Be Interested in Trading for Jarrad Davis

Read more on linebacker Jarrad Davis being a potential trade target for a winning AFC team.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Rookie Julian Okwara Placed on Injured Reserve

Read more on the roster moves announced Wednesday by the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Odds the Lions Go 4-0 the Next Month of the Season

Read more on the Detroit Lions' chances of winning their next four games on the schedule.

John Maakaron

by

Dlumm13

Lions Need to Use Offensive Weapons Better

Read more on the Lions needing to use their offensive weapons better moving forward

Vito Chirco

by

Fatcatt

3 Players Lions Should Trade For

Read more on the three players the Lions should trade for leading into the NFL trade deadline

Logan Lamorandier

by

OnePrideMania57

3 Detroit Lions That Could Be Traded

Read more on which members of the Detroit Lions' roster could be traded by the deadline.

Logan Lamorandier

by

SpartanSports

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Falcons

Read more on the three keys to victory for the Lions Sunday against the Falcons

Vito Chirco

by

OnePrideMania57

Lions' Week 6 Offensive Grades

Here are the Lions' offensive grades after their Week 6 win in Jacksonville

Vito Chirco

by

Hdawg

Matthew Stafford Has a 'Unique and Special' Relationship with Matt Ryan

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford shares his thoughts and feelings about his close friend Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons.

John Maakaron

Lions Players Show Support for Kenny Golladay to Get New Contract

Read more on Kenny Golladay's teammates taking to social media to show support of him getting a new contract from Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

adam7251