Matt Patricia Responds to Question Regarding Golladay Extension

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has yet to secure a long-term contract extension from the Detroit Lions.

Prior to the season, Detroit's talented wideout expressed that he had confidence a new deal would get reached.

“No worry right now,” Golladay said back in August. “But I mean, as of right now I can only control what I control. I want to be here. Really, I’m just going to let my agent and front office take care of that. Pretty sure something will get done.”

Unfortunately, Golladay and the organization that drafted him in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft have not agreed upon a new deal.

"I’m going to just play the season and if a contract gets done, it gets done. And I don’t care if it takes till the end of the season, then it takes till the end of the season," Golladay said last Friday during his latest media session. "If it doesn’t happen, then it doesn’t happen. Just keep moving forward. Only thing I can really control right now is my play on the field and the energy I bring on the field every day."

During Thursday's pre-practice media session, head coach Matt Patricia was asked about Golladay's contract situation and if he needed to speak to the wideout following his post on Instagram that was interpreted as a message to the organization.

"I never comment on any individual players or coaches in contractual situations. I just don't think that's right. But I mean, Kenny's a phenomenal player. He had some unbelievable plays in the game that were great," Patricia said.

Patricia added, "I think he's a great part of our team. He's dynamic. I love being around him and I love coaching him. I don't want to get into anything outside of that. I think he's continually developed and I think he's really seen a lot of different things through the course of the week from coverages that have maybe changed compared to his first year. Guys or teams have to pay more attention to him. I think that's a huge compliment as a player when defenses have to do stuff to really make sure that you're not out there doing what you can do."

