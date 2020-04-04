Miami Sends Detroit 4 Draft Picks in Latest MMQB Mock Draft

The MMQB released their latest mock draft, and SI's Kevin Hanson has proposed the Detroit Lions trade down with the Miami Dolphins.

In the proposed trade, Miami sends the 5th, 39th and 141st picks in this year's draft, plus their third-round pick in 2021 to Detroit for the third pick.

With the fifth-pick, Detroit selects cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State.

"Signing Desmond Trufant to a two-year deal made it easier for the Lions to trade Darius Slay, but ultimately those two moves are a net downgrade for the secondary. Before those moves, the team was in need of an upgrade opposite their top cornerback. A complete corner, Okudah possesses an ideal blend of size, length, athleticism and competitiveness to develop into a shutdown corner for the Lions early in his career."

Here are the remaining picks in the 3-round mock draft:

Pick No. 35 - Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU

Pick No. 39 - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Pick No. 67 - Robert Hunt, IOL, Louisiana-Lafayette

Pick No. 85 - Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

In this proposed mock draft, Detroit addresses several areas of needs and drastically improves the defense with the additions of Okudah, Blacklock, and Anae.

By drafting Hunt, the offense also adds talent with arguably one of the premiere offensive linemen in this year's draft class.

Aiyuk would be a welcome addition to the Lions receiving corps. He had a highly productive 2019 season for Arizona State. He recorded 1,192 receiving yards and produced five games of triple-digit receiving yards.

