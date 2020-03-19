The Eagles have acquired cornerback Darius Slay in a trade with the Lions on Thursday, The MMQB's Albert Breer confirmed.

Detroit will receive a 2020 third-round pick and 2020 fifth-round pick in the deal, per Breer.

Philadelphia acquired a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro in Thursday's deal. Slay led the NFL in interceptions in 2017, and he tallied 19 interceptions since being selected out of Mississippi State in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Slay will reportedly sign a three-year, $50 million contract with the Eagles following Thursday's trade, per Breer. He joins a list of cornerbacks earning significant contracts this season, led by Byron Jones' five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Dolphins.

The Eagles won the NFC East at 9–7 in 2019, but they lost to the Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card.