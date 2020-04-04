Safety Geno Stone Would Bolster Lions Secondary

The top three Lions safeties all played over 55 percent of the defensive snaps a year ago.

Head coach Matt Patricia likes to deploy three safety sets quite often. And despite drafting a couple of safeties in the third round over the past two years, the Lions once again might need to address the position.

Newly acquired safety Duron Harmon has earned the nickname "The Closer" due to his knack for securing interceptions at critical junctures late in football games.

If general manager Bob Quinn does decide to continue to add to the secondary in the middle rounds of the draft, there are players who would provide much needed improvement for Detroit's secondary:

Safety Geno Stone, Iowa

Arm: 29 1/4 inches

Height: 5'10

Weight: 207 lbs

40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches | Broad Jump: 116 inches

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 4-6

Stone has drawn several comparisons to the newly acquired Harmon. While Stone's combine performance did not help shoot him up draft boards, some scouts have expressed his strengths and abilities will make him a solid, contributing role player in the NFL.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Draft Network:

"Blue collar — about as tough as they come. His functional play strength is strong but stacking blocks can be problematic due to his lack of length. His effort should never be questioned however and you can routinely watch him working off the back side of plays to try to corral and rally into a contain position."

In 2018, Stone secured 39 tackles, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

Last season, Stone was a defensive team captain for the Hawkeyes. He secured 70 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Head coach Matt Patricia should be impressed with Stone's very high football IQ, physical tackling and incredible toughness.

At the NFL level, Stone will need to improve his overall awareness and performance in man coverage schemes.

If drafted in the middle to later rounds, Stone could be a solid contributor in Detroit's secondary for years to come.

Related

Bob Quinn Makes List of GM's on Hot Seat

Can Lions' Pass Rush Improve in 2020?

Was Calvin Johnson Better than Terrell Owens?

Jarrad Davis Aids Matt Patricia's Efforts during COVID-19 Pandemic

Better Fit: Zack Baun or Josh Uche?