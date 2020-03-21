DL Nick Williams: "I Want to Be a Swiss Army Knife"

Former Bears defensive lineman Nick Williams, who had a solid 2019 season, signed with the Lions earlier this week on a two-year deal worth $10 million.

Williams was selected in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Prior to Detroit, Williams also had stops with the Bears, Chiefs and Dolphins.

Williams had a chance to address Detroit reporters Saturday via a teleconference, and he expressed that he wants to do anything possible to help his new squad.

"I just want to be kind of a swiss army knife -- anything they need me to do, I'll come in and do it. Whatever they need me to do, I am going to try and get it done to the best of my abilities."

Williams saw a turnaround in his performance for the Bears defense in 2019, as opposed to his performance in 2018.

Last season, Williams rebounded and was able to secure six sacks after not recording any in 2018 for the Bears. He also recorded 42 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups.

"We're put in this position, not by accident. All of us can play football if we are given the right opportunities, the right amount of snaps. I got that last year," Williams said.

The Lions were in need of a shake-up along the defensive line after failing to meet expectations in 2019.

Williams should add much needed depth to Patricia's defense, and if he can produce at the level he did in 2019, the defensive line should see improved statistical numbers.

Related

Lions Draft Needs After Early Free Agency

Detroit Lions are NFC North's Biggest Winner in Free Agency

Podcast: Free Agency Grades and a Fan Base Divided

Orlovsky: "Lions Organization Has a Problem, and It Starts with Their Head Coach"