Lions' Draft Needs after Early Free Agency

The Lions have made their presence known so far this offseason.

They've parted ways with veterans Damon "Snacks" Harrison, Rick Wagner, Devon Kennard and Darius Slay. And they've acquired nine players -- eight in free agency and safety Duron Harmon via trade.

Throughout all the moves, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has made a concerted effort to upgrade the defense.

And there's been a common theme for Quinn with his acquisitions: adding players with Patriots ties or players that will easily buy into the New England-like culture in Matt Patricia's locker room in the Motor City.

For example, Harmon, linebacker Jamie Collins and nose tackle Danny Shelton -- three of Quinn's additions since the 2020 legal tampering period opened Monday -- are all former Patriots.

The biggest position of need remaining for the Lions is arguably at EDGE rusher.

It's a position Quinn & Co. could upgrade this April by drafting former Ohio State EDGE defender Chase Young at No. 3 overall -- if the Redskins were to pass on him at No. 2.

As Kristopher Knox of the Bleacher Report writes,

"Detroit has done a lot to bolster its defense in free agency, adding the likes of Jamie Collins, Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant and Duron Harmon (via trade). However, the team has yet to address its pass rush.

Despite adding Trey Flowers last offseason, Detroit produced a mere 28 sacks in 2019 (second-fewest leaguewide). The Lions have to get better there if they hope to contend in the NFC North."

Despite EDGE plausibly being Detroit's largest void to fill going into the draft, former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah still remains Detroit's likely pick at No. 3.

Additional positions that Detroit needs to address heading into the draft are at guard and a complementary running back.

If you were in Quinn's shoes, who would you take with the Lions' first-round pick?

Let us know by voicing your opinion in the comments section below.

