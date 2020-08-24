Lions' Ragland Dismisses Stafford's Claim: 'He Wouldn’t Have Caught Me'

After linebacker Reggie Ragland secured an interception against Matthew Stafford in Sunday's practice, Detroit's franchise passer displayed his competitiveness in the locker room afterward.

Near the tail end of practice, Ragland intercepted a pass intended for running back Ty Johnson and was off to the races -- darting 100-yards for the pick-six.

"The last time I caught an interception and went that far was when I picked off Patrick (Mahomes) in practice last year. You see how that turned out, ended up winning the Super Bowl. So, hopefully, the same thing can go on this year," Ragland said in a video conference Sunday.

Stafford chased Ragland all the way out to midfield and nearly made the play. The 12-year veteran quarterback told Ragland afterward that he would've caught him in a live setting.

“You damn skippy I would have (beat him),” Ragland said. “Yeah, I would have. He told me in the locker room he would’ve caught me, but he wouldn’t have caught me. I’m telling you that now. With some fresh legs on game day? I'm gone."

The Detroit Lions are banking on the addition of new and fresh faces to their group of linebackers aiding one of the weaker units from last season.

Ragland, the former member of the Bills and Chiefs, has the reputation as a valid threat against opposing teams’ running games.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 252 pounds, Ragland will be called upon to assist in improving Detroit's defense against the run -- an area Detroit struggled mightily in all throughout 2019.

Head coach Matt Patricia has been cross-training players in order to allow for increased flexibility, and the veteran linebacker expressed happiness that he has been playing at multiple positions in training camp.

"I love the fact I've been able to play outside and inside -- it gives me more chances to get on the field and play in this scheme," Ragland said. "By the time the season hits, it doesn't matter where we're lined up at. We all going to know the spots. It's a good thing to keep offenses guessing to where guys are going to be at. It's very good for us."

