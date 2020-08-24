SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPolls
Search

Lions' Ragland Dismisses Stafford's Claim: 'He Wouldn’t Have Caught Me'

John Maakaron

After linebacker Reggie Ragland secured an interception against Matthew Stafford in Sunday's practice, Detroit's franchise passer displayed his competitiveness in the locker room afterward.

Near the tail end of practice, Ragland intercepted a pass intended for running back Ty Johnson and was off to the races -- darting 100-yards for the pick-six. 

"The last time I caught an interception and went that far was when I picked off Patrick (Mahomes) in practice last year. You see how that turned out, ended up winning the Super Bowl. So, hopefully, the same thing can go on this year," Ragland said in a video conference Sunday.

Stafford chased Ragland all the way out to midfield and nearly made the play. The 12-year veteran quarterback told Ragland afterward that he would've caught him in a live setting.

ragland2
Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“You damn skippy I would have (beat him),” Ragland said. “Yeah, I would have. He told me in the locker room he would’ve caught me, but he wouldn’t have caught me. I’m telling you that now. With some fresh legs on game day? I'm gone."

The Detroit Lions are banking on the addition of new and fresh faces to their group of linebackers aiding one of the weaker units from last season.

Ragland, the former member of the Bills and Chiefs, has the reputation as a valid threat against opposing teams’ running games. 

Standing at 6-foot-2, 252 pounds, Ragland will be called upon to assist in improving Detroit's defense against the run -- an area Detroit struggled mightily in all throughout 2019.

Head coach Matt Patricia has been cross-training players in order to allow for increased flexibility, and the veteran linebacker expressed happiness that he has been playing at multiple positions in training camp.

"I love the fact I've been able to play outside and inside -- it gives me more chances to get on the field and play in this scheme," Ragland said. "By the time the season hits, it doesn't matter where we're lined up at. We all going to know the spots. It's a good thing to keep offenses guessing to where guys are going to be at. It's very good for us."

Related

Jamal Agnew Fully Embraces Position Change

How Lions' Plan to Close Out Games in 2020

20 Takeaways from Lions' First Week of Training Camp Practices

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Sunday Participation Report

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Lions Plan to Close Out Games in 2020

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia explains how he plans to get his team to more effectively close out games in 2020

Vito Chirco

by

kahuna70

Quintez Cephus Can Excel at Wide Receiver in the NFL

Rookie wide receiver Quintez Cephus has excelled during his first training camp with the Detroit Lions.

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

Check the Report: Daniel Kelly Scouts DE Julian Okwara

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Detroit Lions' Julian Okwara

Daniel Kelly

by

Andria m

20 Takeaways from First Week of Lions' Training Camp Practices

Read more on the 20 takeaways from the first week of Detroit Lions' practices during training camp.

John Maakaron

by

Lafayette

Jamal Agnew Fully Embraces Position Change

Read more on how Detroit Lions' Jamal Agnew's transition from defensive back to wide receiver has gone so far

Vito Chirco

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 5 Live Blog

Make sure to check in regularly for all your Detroit Lions training camp news, updates, videos and highlights.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Sunday Participation Report

Find out which players missed practice or left practice early on Day 6 of Detroit Lions training camp

Vito Chirco

Lions Training Camp: 6 Takeaways from Day 2

Here are six takeaways from the Detroit Lions' second day of padded training camp practice.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Matt Patricia: Time for Lions to Get into 'Third Preseason Game Mode'

Matt Patricia talks about what he's doing to get the Detroit Lions into "third preseason game mode"

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Danny Shelton Poised to Make Fans Forget about Damon 'Snacks' Harrison

Read more on why Danny Shelton will make supporters of the Detroit Lions forget about Damon 'Snacks' Harrison.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m