Roundtable: Change Lions' Defense Needs to Make
1.) Do you think the Lions will be as aggressive on fourth down with John Morton?
Christian Booher: I don’t think Dan Campbell will ever change, regardless of who is the offensive coordinator. At this point, the fourth-down aggression is woven into the team’s DNA, and Campbell will always be looking for the next opportunity to move the chains on fourth-and-short. This aggression comes from his trust in the offense, which has plenty of skill position talent.
Vito Chirco: Yes. I think as long as Dan Campbell is the head coach, the Lions will continue to be aggressive (and at times ultra aggressive) on fourth down. This has become an integral element of the Lions’ offense, and it has benefited Campbell's squad more often than not. So, even with the presence of a new coordinator in Morton, I don't envision the team's aggressiveness on fourth down dying down.
2.) What is one change you would like the Lions’ defense to make in 2025?
Booher: The defense needs to be improved against the pass. The Lions finished near the bottom of the league in this area, and it will require a better effort from both the pass rush and secondary to improve in this area. Fortunately for the Lions, Aidan Hutchinson returns to help the pass-rush, while an improved Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw could make a big difference in the secondary.
Chirco: To me, the Lions have to be a more effective pass-rushing team in 2025. For as great as Aidan Hutchinson is, Detroit cannot continue to rely upon the Pro Bowler for all its pass-rushing production. If Campbell's squad does, the Lions’ defense will continue to falter against the league's best quarterbacks and offenses.
3.) What is something you hope the Lions’ offense continues?
Booher: I hope the Lions continue scoring a bunch of points. They have the skill position talent to do so, and should be able to generate plenty of points in 2025. The Lions have explosive players at running back, wide receiver and tight end, which allows Jared Goff to distribute the ball to several different options and consistently drive down the field for points.
Chirco: I hope the Lions’ offense continues to be run dominant, relying heavily on its electric and physical backfield duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. With Gibbs and Montgomery leading the way, it paves the way for Jared Goff to be ultra proficient through the air. With that said, I hope Goff continues to air it out to his multitude of weapons, including the aforementioned backs and pass-catchers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta. When Goff is doing that, Detroit's offense is at its best.
4.) If you could travel to one game this year, what game would you go to?
Booher: I would probably say the game at Kansas City. I think Arrowhead Stadium is one of the most electric atmospheres in the league, and this will be one of the best games on Detroit’s schedule. Lions fans always travel well, and as a result, there could be a good balance of both teams’ fan bases. Ultimately on the field, it would be a chance to watch the Lions square off with one of the most talented teams from this era of NFL football.
Chirco: I think I would travel to see the Lions play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 3. For starters, this is a September matchup, so the weather still has a chance of being decent. Second, the Ravens feature two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under center, and I'm really curious to see how Detroit's defense will fare against the dual-threat passer. It's a tremendous early-season test for first-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit.
5.) Which Lions player would make the best NFL coach in the future?
Booher: I think there are a number of different Lions who will make good coaches. Players like Alex Anzalone, Jared Goff and Penei Sewell are good leaders who would get the best out of their teams. Kyle Allen is a journeyman who has been in different schemes, and could be a natural fit to take the next step. However, I think the best coach from this team will be Amon-Ra St. Brown. He has a relentless work ethic, is a good leader and would be a solid teacher and coach.
Chirco: I'm going to go with Alex Anzalone. It seems like he's a natural leader on the defensive side of the ball, and would make a perfect linebackers coach after his playing career ends. I think the same could be said about Jack Campbell as the anchor of the middle of the defense.